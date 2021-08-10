SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Computer Guidance Corporation, the leading developer of cloud-based ERP solutions for the construction industry, announced that Turner Mining Group, a national provider of contracted mining services, is implementing eCMS Construction Cloud ERP to support its growing operations, and optimizing project success.
Turner Mining Group is a full-service provider to the mining sector with site operations throughout the United States. A people company performing mining services, Turner has found success through turn-key solutions for enterprise clients and a heart-first culture. The company has experienced significant growth since it was founded in 2017 and identified the need for a scalable, all-encompassing construction management software solution.
Turner Mining Group chose to work with Computer Guidance Corporation due to its construction-specific focus and history with heavy highway/civil and mining project management and delivery.
eCMS Cloud ERP will deliver solutions for the mining company's financial accounting, project invoicing, job costing, digital asset management, business reporting and compliance needs, as well as support overall project management goals and operations demands.
"eCMS enables Turner Mining Group to grow our business based on real-time, integrated data and establish critical connections between the office and the field," said Allen Jarboe, Director of Financial Planning & Analysis, Turner Mining Group. "Our team is looking forward to using a single platform for all our needs, resulting in heightened customer satisfaction and increased profitability."
"Our customer-centric approach to ERP implementation and account management really resonated with Turner Mining Group as it mirrors the firm's approach to their own client satisfaction and mutual success goals," stated Steven Gross, VP of Client Solutions, Computer Guidance Corporation. "On top of that, they knew they'd benefit tremendously from eCMS' unparalleled heavy highway/civil features, functionality and applications. We look forward to helping them grow their business."
About Computer Guidance Corporation
With over 20% of their clients represented on top ENR lists, Computer Guidance Corporation delivers the leading construction enterprise resource planning solution including financial and project management, #1 business intelligence, mobile, and enterprise content management. Scalable, customizable, and cloud-hosted, CGC serves thousands throughout North America. Computer Guidance Corporation is part of the JDM Technology Group, a global construction-specific software conglomerate that serves more than 500,000+ in 40 countries and 6 continents.
About Turner Mining Group
Headquartered in Bloomington, Indiana and Salt Lake City, Utah, Turner Mining Group offers a full suite of turnkey services tailored to the mining sector. Whether green field, commercial production, or reclamation, Turner Mining Group supports every phase of operations for the largest mining firms across North America.
