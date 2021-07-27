ROCKVILLE, Md., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Turning Point Global Solutions, L.L.C. (TurningPoint) announces today that it will continue to provide Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) with independent verification and validation (IV&V) services for the Federally Facilitated Exchange (FFE) as part of its joint venture, TurningPoint-DSFederal JV, LLC (FedPoint). The FFE is a large, complex environment supported by a variety of systems used to implement a health insurance marketplace. Continuing TurningPoint's nine years of experience on this project, FedPoint will provide comprehensive assessments of these systems to evaluate performance and support continuous process improvement.
David Hughes, TurningPoint's Managing Partner, says the work is central to the company's support for CMS. "As a core member of FedPoint, we are proud that TurningPoint brings personnel who have been providing these services since the FFE began conducting IV&V," he said. "Our team brings unparalleled understanding of the FFE environment, and over this time we have established a finely-tuned project cadence."
FedPoint's FFE IV&V contract is a 5-year task order under the CMS SPARC 8(a) contract vehicle with a total value of $2.4M if all options are exercised.
ABOUT TURNING POINT GLOBAL SOLUTIONS
Headquartered in Rockville, MD, TurningPoint provides software engineering and professional IT services for a diversified group of commercial, state, and federal customers. TurningPoint also provides telecom lifecycle and expense management software and services for wireless and wireline services, with a focus on federal and other public sector organizations. The company is appraised at CMMI Maturity Level 5 for Development and CMMI Maturity Level 3 for Services. TurningPoint is ISO 9001:2015 certified for quality management, ISO 20000:2018 certified for IT service management systems, and IS0 27001:2013 certified for data center hosting. For more information, visit Company Website.
ABOUT TURNINGPOINT-DSFEDERAL JV, L.L.C. (FEDPOINT)
FedPoint is a Joint Venture (JV) partnership between DS Federal and Turning Point Global Solutions delivering customer engagement, software, and IT services for a variety of federal customers. Headquartered in Rockville, MD, FedPoint has a combined 18 years of experience in federal, state, and commercial contracting activities.
