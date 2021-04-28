ROCKVILLE, Md., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Turning Point Global Solutions, LLC, a leading software engineering and information Technology (IT) professional services firm, today announced that its delivery organization has been appraised at Capability Maturity Model Integration for Development Version 2.0 (CMMI-DEV) – Maturity Level 5. Maturity Level 5 is the highest possible CMMI appraisal for development services, and Version 2.0 is a recent enhancement that builds in additional objectives for improved organizational performance.
As of today, TurningPoint is one of only 23 companies worldwide that have achieved Maturity Level 5 certification under CMMI Development 2.0 (CMMI-DEV) with SAM – Model.
Appraisal at Maturity Level 5 indicates that TurningPoint is performing at an "optimizing" level with a focus on continuous process improvement. It reflects our successful implementation of processes focused on organizational innovation and deployment as well as causal analysis and resolution, resulting in programs that attain the highest quality and lowest risk. The Supplier Agreement Management (SAM) process area reflects our ability to manage the acquisition of products and services from other suppliers.
"We are extremely proud of this accomplishment as there are very few companies of our size who have achieved CMMI Level 5 for development services," said Bangalore Shivacharan, CEO and Co-Founder of TurningPoint. "For any company to be successful, there are three ingredients needed: People, Process, and Technology. I am glad to say that TurningPoint has all three, and for sure, customers who are the beneficiaries of our repeatable process and quality."
We thank Primvis, Inc., an approved CMMI partner company, that performed the CMMI-DEV 2.0 Maturity Level 5 appraisal for TurningPoint.
TurningPoint is also appraised at Maturity Level 3 for Services. Developed by Carnegie Mellon University, the CMMI Institute offers industry-standard business processes to help organizations optimize business results.
ABOUT TURNING POINT GLOBAL SOLUTIONS
Headquartered in Rockville, MD, TurningPoint provides software engineering and professional IT services for a diversified group of commercial, state, and federal customers. TurningPoint is appraised at CMMI Maturity Level 5 for Development and CMMI Maturity Level 3 for Services. TurningPoint is ISO 9001:2015 certified for quality management and IS0 27001:2013 certified for data center hosting. For more information, visit http://www.tpgsi.com.
ABOUT CMMI INSTITUTE
CMMI Institute (http://www.CMMIinstitute.com) is the global leader in the advancement of best practices in people, process, and technology. CMMI Institute's promise is to inspire cultures of continuous improvement that elevate performance and create sustainable competitive advantage.
