ROCKVILLE, Md., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Turning Point Global Solutions, L.L.C. (TurningPoint) announces today that CMS has selected its joint venture, TurningPoint-DSFederal, JV, L.L.C. (FedPoint), to provide web content management and development support for CMCS' three public-facing websites: http://www.Medicaid.gov, http://data.Medicaid.gov, and http://www.InsureKidsNow.gov. Through collaboration with CMCS and other contractors, FedPoint will help to maintain a vigorous web presence that communicates programmatic information and relevant Medicaid data with the public. The award, won through a competitive procurement process, adds to FedPoint's growing portfolio of federal contract engagements.
FedPoint is using Drupal experts to provide content loading and content strategy support, including data visualizations and other visual enhancements to complement web content.
TurningPoint Managing Partner David Hughes says the project is integral to TurningPoint's goal of providing value-added services that help address CMS' program priorities. "As a core member of FedPoint, I am proud that TurningPoint can apply our deep Medicaid and digital services expertise to this engagement," he said. "We are pleased to return to CMCS and expand the ways in which we support Medicaid initiatives at both the state and federal levels."
The website content management support contract is a five year task order under the CMS SPARC 8(a) contract vehicle with a total value of $5.3 million if all options are exercised.
Headquartered in Rockville, MD, TurningPoint provides software engineering and professional IT services for a diversified group of commercial, state, and federal customers. TurningPoint also provides telecom lifecycle and expense management software and services for wireless and wireline services, with a focus on federal and other public sector organizations. The company is appraised at CMMI Maturity Level 5 for Development and CMMI Maturity Level 3 for Services. TurningPoint is ISO 9001:2015 certified for quality management, ISO 20000:2018 certified for IT service management systems, and IS0 27001:2013 certified for data center hosting. For more information, visit Company Website.
FedPoint is a Joint Venture (JV) partnership between DS Federal and Turning Point Global Solutions delivering customer engagement, software, and IT services for a variety of federal customers. Headquartered in Rockville, MD, FedPoint has a combined 18 years of experience in federal, state, and commercial contracting activities.
