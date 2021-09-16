ROCKVILLE, Md., Sep. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Turning Point Global Solutions, LLC (TurningPoint) today announced that the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General has awarded it a five-year Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) to manage mobile devices and services for OIG's D.C. headquarters as well as its 10 regional and 80 field offices. Under the contract TurningPoint will provide wireless mobility services including a web portal for device ordering and management, cellular wireless equipment and devices, cellular and data service, project management, help desk services, billing audit, and cost saving optimization. TurningPoint's services will be enabled through its Network Inventory and Optimization Solution (NiOS®) telecom enterprise management portal.
Managing Partner David Hughes said TurningPoint will provide HHS OIG with a tailored service offering and function as a trusted partner in helping it leverage technology to enable its mission objectives.
"We recognize the importance of this contract as OIG's requirements for mobile telecommunications technologies and services will continue to grow and evolve," said Hughes. "Robust mobility solutions are critical for this geographically diverse organization, and our services will help OIG get access to those solutions while realizing cost efficiencies and improved performance."
This contract further expands TurningPoint's footprint within HHS and comes a year after successfully transitioning 28 separate wireless mobility management approaches at the National Institutes of Health to a Centralized Enterprise Solution.
ABOUT TURNING POINT GLOBAL SOLUTIONS
Headquartered in Rockville, MD, TurningPoint provides telecom lifecycle and expense management software and services for wireless and wireline services, with a focus on federal and other public sector organizations. The GSA Managed Mobility Program has recognized TurningPoint as a preferred supplier for Mobile Lifecycle & Expense Management services since 2014, and TurningPoint is a Wireless Mobility Solutions contractor under GSA MAS SIN 517312 . TurningPoint also provides software engineering and professional IT services for a diversified group of commercial and government customers.
TurningPoint is appraised at CMMI Maturity Level 5 for Development and CMMI Maturity Level 3 for Services. TurningPoint is also ISO 9001:2015, IS0 27001:2013, and ISO/IEC 20000:2018 certified. For more information, visit http://www.tpgsi.com.
