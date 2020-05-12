TULSA, Okla., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Turtle One Inc. (www.Hyprdat.com) recently issued a call to action for software investment parties regarding its proprietary HYPRdat system. HYPRdat is a fully numeric database which can run independently or be used as an accelerator in any SQL System. HYPRdat replaces B-Tree Alphanumeric structures with Fully Numeric structures, thus substantially decreasing lookup times. HYPRdat is a completely patented algorithm, and has already been successfully third-party tested.
"We're very excited to offer HYPRdat as an investment opportunity," said software engineer, Rick VanVoorhis. "And right now we're currently seeking the perfect industry partner to help move HYPRdat into the mass market. We already know that companies can benefit from HYPRdat's proven 500 to 1000-percent increase in database lookup speeds, and we continue to invite inquiries to prove our claims. We are certain that HYPRdat will transform any company that embraces and uses it into a standalone frontrunner in database operations."
HYPRdat: Unparalleled Speed
HYPRdat greatly accelerates the speed at which traditional B-Trees allow data sorting, or it can act as a stand-alone database using its current Software Development Kit (SDK). HYPRDAT replaces behind-the-scenes processing engines of MySQL, allowing users to experience data-retrieval speeds that are significantly enhanced in a variety of applications and operations.
HYPRdat has been certified by an independent third party, and its algorithm patent covers each aspect of the technology regarding alphanumeric file conversion to all numeric. HYPRdat also has a pending Provisional Patent which incorporates the current access method, as well as a second Provisional Patent pending for a significant improvement from the current DBMS.
HYPRdat: Created by an Industry Veteran
In the computing world, speed is the top priority, so Rick VanVoorhis — a 40-year-database-veteran software engineer — created HYPRdat as the result of decades of testing approaches to increase the clock speed of database look-ups. HYPRdat's mathematical calculations finds data, locating keys in an unlimited-size database with very few accesses. HYPERdat's proof-of-concept confirms data-access times ranging from 500 to 1000 percent faster than any current B-Tree system in the world.
