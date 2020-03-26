SAN DIEGO, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TuSimple, a global autonomous trucking technology company, announced today it has established a comprehensive partnership with ZF, a leading automotive supplier, to develop and commercialize technology for autonomous trucks. The partnership, which will begin in April 2020, covers the world's largest markets including North America, Europe and China.
TuSimple and ZF will co-develop production-quality technologies including cameras, LiDAR, radar, steering and ZF's automotive-grade central computer ZF ProAI. Concurrently, ZF will support TuSimple's pre-production driverless autonomous system, and will ultimately serve as the default supplier for their production-ready system for commercialized vehicles.
"A partnership with world-class supplier ZF is an important milestone for our company as we prepare to bring autonomous-ready trucks to market," said Chuck Price, Chief Product Officer, TuSimple. "Working side-by-side with ZF to refine and integrate our production-ready technology has allowed us to optimize our hardware stack and focus on scaling these technologies to make it possible for autonomous ready trucks to be mass produced."
As part of the partnership, ZF will contribute engineering support to validate and integrate TuSimple's autonomous system into the vehicle.
"Our integrated solutions enable the next generation of mobility, and we are thrilled to partner with TuSimple, a leader in autonomous trucking," said Torsten Gollewski, Executive Vice President Autonomous Mobility Systems at ZF. "A key success factor for virtual driver software is to ensure the system is based on an automotive grade level, including component development and production. The combination of ZF automotive system competencies and TuSimple's virtual driver software will create the first commercial-ready automotive grade autonomous truck technology platform."
TuSimple aims to transform the $800 billion U.S. trucking industry by enhancing safety, increasing efficiency and significantly reducing operating costs. The company operates a fleet of more than 40 autonomous trucks, has 18 contracted customers and makes 20 autonomous trips between Arizona and Texas for companies like UPS every week. The company plans to start driverless operations in 2021.
About TuSimple
TuSimple is an autonomous driving technology company, headquartered in San Diego and operating a fleet of self-driving trucks out of Tucson, Arizona. Founded in 2015, TuSimple is developing a commercial-ready Level 4 (SAE) fully autonomous driving solution for long-haul heavy-duty trucks. For more information, please visit, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
About ZF Friedrichshafen AG
ZF is a global technology company and supplies systems for passenger cars, commercial vehicles and industrial technology, enabling the next generation of mobility. With its comprehensive technology portfolio, the company offers integrated solutions for established vehicle manufacturers, mobility providers and start-up companies in the fields of transportation and mobility. ZF continually enhances its systems in the areas of digital connectivity and automation in order to allow vehicles to see, think and act. In 2018, ZF achieved sales of €36.9 billion. The company has a global workforce of 149,000 with approximately 230 locations in 40 countries. ZF invests over six percent of its sales in research and development annually.
