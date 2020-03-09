HOUSTON, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TUYA Technologies (TUYA), the Houston-based tech company that is transforming the outdated B2B, same-day delivery industry, announces its launch in Texas' major markets – Houston, San Antonio, and Dallas. Led by veteran entrepreneur and CEO, John Oren, TUYA's technology marketplace platform strips away the inefficiencies from the same-day delivery process while simultaneously improving control and visibility—simplifying the shipping and delivery experience for drivers and the companies they serve.
"Having spent decades in the industry, I've learned that same-day delivery is here to stay and is needed now more than ever. Many of today's same-day delivery models can be compared to taxis before technology. Before, you would have to call and request your service with no visibility or transparency between you, your delivery, and your driver. TUYA's disruptive platform makes current an industry that has been stuck in the past; making the process simple, easy and direct, while providing great value for both businesses and delivery professionals," said Oren.
In September 2019, TUYA closed a $16.9 million Series C funding round. Since its inception, TUYA's founders have invested $12.5 million of their own capital and have raised an additional $20 million.
Oren started acquiring local delivery companies to seed the platform, including Houston-based Hot Shot Delivery and Prime Delivery Services; San Antonio-based Dependable Express; and Dallas-based Meteor Logistics Xpress. The acquired companies brought a strong foundation of high-quality delivery professionals rooted in providing excellent customer service. Some early adopters of TUYA include national Houston-based retailer Francesca's and construction equipment dealer Bobcat of Houston.
TUYA has partnered with businesses across various industries to provide same-day delivery services for them and their customers through the TUYA platform. TUYA's diverse portfolio includes retailers, supply companies, wholesale distributors, dealerships, pharmacies, and professional services companies.
TUYA provides its customers with analytics showing their cost advantage using the marketplace platform; percentage data to show improvements on their service levels; and a toolset that provides ease of access to orders, their status and their proof of delivery history.
The TUYA platform is used statewide by more than 500 registered customers and 170 independent delivery professionals with more than 3,000 deliveries completed per week.
With 135 employees across Texas, TUYA is set for continued growth, and eventually, will service all 25 major U.S. markets.
Designed and built by Houston-based engineers and entrepreneurs, TUYA's digital platform – accessible via www.tuyatech.com or the TUYA Shipper app – is designed to connect businesses with same-day delivery needs directly with delivery professionals, removing the need for a middleman delivery company. In 1977 when Oren launched his first delivery business, Eastway Delivery Service in Houston, customers would call in their order and speak with a customer service representative who would take the order on paper. In turn, the dispatcher would take the paper, by hand, to a delivery driver to fulfill the order. Not much has changed in the last 40 years. TUYA's automated technology strips the inefficiencies from the 1970s model and brings the same-day delivery experience in line with 2020 expectations. In doing so, they are transitioning traditional dispatchers to new roles as platform managers, where they oversee logistics operations.
"The B2B, same-day delivery industry has seen little change since I started my own delivery business in 1977, but now, TUYA is revolutionizing this forgotten ecosystem," said Oren. "The waste inherent model of the 1970s was still being applied to today's industry, thus wasting time, effort, and resources. I knew that integrating the right technology could turn the same-day delivery industry on its head and create a better experience for both the companies using same-day delivery services and the drivers serving those companies. Frustrated by the inefficiencies, I took matters into my own hands and brought together a powerhouse team to develop a platform that provides companies and delivery professionals with a direct connection to one another."
How to use TUYA:
- Enter an order with the option to select a specific delivery professional or groups of delivery professionals easily and quickly from a laptop or phone.
- Get access to transparent pricing upfront, receive instant updates, speak with drivers directly, track deliveries in real-time, and share tracking information with customers.
- Receive a 'proof of delivery' signature and/or image once the delivery has been completed.
ABOUT TUYA TECHNOLOGIES
TUYA Technologies (TUYA) is a Houston-based company dedicated to reinventing the B2B, same-day delivery industry. Its proprietary digital platform has a deep technology advantage which connects businesses directly with qualified independent delivery professionals. Its solution strips away inefficiencies, increases visibility of package status in a time sensitive market and provides new opportunities for businesses and delivery professionals alike. TUYA's business model reduces delivery costs for companies while improving the delivery experience for them and their customers. For more information, visit www.tuyatech.com.