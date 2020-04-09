NEW YORK, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, April 10 at 2:00pm ET, top communications professionals will host a webinar on the important role of social media during the coronavirus outbreak. Television personality Sean Lowe will moderate the discussion with 5WPR CEO, Ronn Torossian, Talent Resources CEO, Michael Heller and Burger King and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Head of Public Relations & Communications, Heather McIntyre. Panelists will address communications-based challenges and solutions, from crisis communications, to influencer marketing and beyond, covering topics beneficial for leaders across all industries.
"The coronavirus has halted and completely changed the manner in how many execute their business," said 5WPR Founder and CEO, Ronn Torossian. "Social media is seeing record consumption, and brands can communicate through different channels in unique ways, making it an indispensable tool for professionals to be using right now."
"Brands are being forced to pivot all of their marketing efforts and messaging almost daily. We are now in a position where influencers and celebrities need to use their platforms to educate their followers and show their authenticity," said Michael Heller, Principal, Talent Resources.
"How brands act during this unimaginable time gives consumers direct insight into their core values and priorities," said Heather McIntyre, Head of Public Relations & Communications for Burger King and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen. "Social media is so much more than a tool to drive sales – today more than ever it is an essential resource providing a space for brands to do and share good."
In the second installment of 5WPR's COVID-19 Communications webinar series, panelists will address the notion that we can be both physically distanced, yet more connected than ever during the pandemic. Topics will include the importance of social media strategy with proper messaging and disclosures, leveraging social posts for charitable donations and real time engagement with followers.
Register for the "Leveraging Social Media Strategy during the Pandemic" webinar here.
About Sean Lowe
TV Personality, Sean Lowe first arrived in the public via ABC's hit TV show "The Bachelorette" and "The Bachelor" where he met his now-wife Catherine Giudici. He has also appeared on Dancing with the Stars, Celebrity Family Feud and a host of other TV programs. Since his stint on the hit franchise Sean has become a serial entrepreneur with investments into various fields including technology, real estate and most notably he has started a home furniture line with his wife. Sean is also a successfully published author with his autobiography, "For The Right Reasons." Sean and his wife Catherine are parents to three beautiful children, Samuel, Isaiah and newborn Mia and reside in Dallas.
About 5W Public Relations
5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 175 professionals serving clients in B2C (Food & Beverage, Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy, 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.
About Talent Resources
Talent Resources is a digital marketing agency recognized as a leader in developing and producing influencer based social media campaigns. The Company provides holistic marketing solutions to brands and full service, social platform management to talent and businesses. As the bridge between Hollywood and Madison Avenue; Talent Resources provides premier brands with instant access to the massive audiences of the leading celebrities and influencers in the world.
With over twelve years of experience, Talent Resources creates custom, fully integrated celebrity driven social media and brand marketing campaigns for clients across a variety of industries. Utilizing celebrity relationships, along with extensive experience creating brand focused experiential events, TR provides clients with a powerful set of tools to amplify brand strategy and yield measurable results.
About Restaurant Brands International
Restaurant Brands International Inc. is one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with more than $34 billion in system-wide sales and over 27,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries and U.S. territories. RBI owns three of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands – TIM HORTONS®, BURGER KING®, and POPEYES®. These independently operated brands have been serving their respective guests, franchisees and communities for over 45 years.