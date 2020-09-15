SAN DIEGO, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TVPage, the company that powers virtual brand ambassador storefronts for e-commerce, today announces that its Ambassador Storefronts application is now available for purchase on SAP App Center, the digital marketplace for SAP partner offerings.
TVPage's Ambassador Storefronts integrates with SAP Commerce Cloud to enable online stores powered by SAP technology to launch e-commerce virtual ambassador storefronts. Brands using the new integration can transform sales teams into ambassadors to sell online through personalized virtual storefronts using shoppable video, product collections and live events to drive new revenue, traffic and extended consumer engagement.
The Ambassador Storefronts app empowers subject matter experts, in-store sales associates, influencers, and savvy consumers to promote products to social audiences and sell online. TVPage enables brands to engage with consumers more personally across digital channels with contactless guided shopping.
TVPage recently graduated from the SAP.iO Foundry Tel Aviv program for early-stage companies. TVPage's participation in the program resulted in TVPage's integration with SAP technology, addressing the growing need for stronger digital channels in a post-COVID-19 e-commerce world. Brands in North America and Europe across beauty, lifestyle, food and beverage, electronics, sports, and more turn to TVPage's Ambassador Storefronts app to increase revenue and optimize the consumer path to purchase online.
"The need for personalized shopping experiences online is growing and the Ambassador Storefronts app by TVPage provides brands and retailers a new channel to connect with consumers in authentic ways," said Mark Osborn, VP Strategy & Operations for the Consumer Products Industry at SAP. "We congratulate TVPage on their successful graduation from the SAP.iO program and are happy to see their app offered on SAP App Center, making it available to all businesses running SAP Commerce Cloud. The app provides the opportunity for businesses to enable brand ambassadors, store associates and salespeople to connect with consumers directly through existing online stores, with the Ambassador Storefronts app by TVPage."
"Consumers today are looking for a guided experience when purchasing products and hold brands they trust to an extremely high standard" said Allon Caidar, CEO and Co-Founder of TVPage. "Our online storefront and purchasing technology empowers brands with a path to purchase that speaks to today's consumers, delivering high-value outcomes directly to consumers while increasing sales, customer loyalty and creating a top-notch customer experience."
About SAP App Center
At SAP App Center, businesses can discover approximately 1,600 innovative partner solutions that integrate with and extend SAP solutions. There, customers can find the SAP-validated partner apps they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made on SAP App Center, SAP will plant a tree. Find, try, and buy SAP partner solutions digitally at www.sapappcenter.com.
About TVPage
TVPage enables salespeople beyond the limitations of physical stores by activating ambassador storefronts on e-commerce sites, where they post shoppable content. Ambassadors drive traffic to their storefronts from their social audiences, generating new engagement and sales. Shoppable videos become discoverable on Google search. TVPage serves the entire experience, and directly reports on all sales. Ambassadors can earn a commission from their sales, paid directly on the app. TVPage customers include Macy's, HSN, Autozone, Bed Bath & Beyond, Peek & Cloppenburg, and others.
About SAP.iO Foundries
SAP.iO is SAP's strategic business unit to incubate startup innovation and drive new business models for SAP. Through the SAP.iO Fund & Foundries we help the next wave of enterprise software innovation build products, find customers and change industries by investing in and accelerating startup innovation. The SAP.iO Fund invests in breakthrough, pathfinding early-stage (Seed to Series A) enterprise software startups who are first to capitalize on emerging trends with potential to unlock significant value for SAP and its customers. The SAP.iO Foundries are SAP's global network of equity-free startup accelerators that help promising startups integrate with SAP solutions and accelerate their entry into a curated, inclusive ecosystem whose offerings can be easily accessed and deployed by SAP customers.
