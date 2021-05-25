IRVINE, Calif., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Twelve12, a Southern California institution in the creative branding space, has announced two gold awards from Muse Creative Awards, for its recent work in video production and animation for clients Get-A-Quote and HashAtIt, respectively. Both projects were completed in-house, from ideation, to production, to editing, showing off the broad scope of capabilities of the creative agency.
One gold award was given to Twelve12's video, "Need a Quote? Getaquote.com!", a light-hearted yet inventive piece set in a library, where a hilarious misunderstanding leads to a good amount of shushing from librarian and patrons alike. It is all conceived to show off the novel insurance shopping tool, Get-A-Quote. It's a tech-forward tool to connect consumers with better insurance quotes from anywhere—even the public library. Part of a broader online marketing campaign, this video, in addition to shorter social media spots, has resulted in a strong initial rollout for the client.
The second gold award was given for an animated spot for the online hashtag search tool HashAtIt. The search engine, for which Twelve12 also did a complete rebrand, a construction of a custom website, as well as other social media, marketing, and video production work, has used the animation as a part of a broader online marketing campaign, which has produced substantial new traffic to the website. It's a flashy, up-beat animated piece, which was impressively executed by Twelve12's in-house design team. The message of the piece is one of empowerment and optimism in a time where many of us are spending way too much time being bombarded with negative content online. HashAtIt enables users to sort through content with more intention and enjoyment.
Twelve12 director Ike Elimsa discussed the unique environment that 2020 presented for creators. "It's meaningful, after the upsets of the past year in production and other areas of business, to be recognized for the quality of work we do. These awards signal to us that the world is moving forward, and that despite the difficulties we've had to overcome as a global community, much about what we do remains unchanged: world-class video production, done at a great value."
More awards are yet to be announced for 2021, and Twelve12 looks forward to further recognition.
About Twelve12
Specializing in strategic planning, branding and marketing, Twelve12 was founded in Orange County with the mission to help companies grow. Twelve12 regularly assists companies develop across a wide spectrum of traditional and non-traditional marketing venues, producing a range of video content, digital and traditional marketing, and award-winning websites, always ensuring brands have a unified, unforgettable voice.
