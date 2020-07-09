STATE COLLEGE, Pa., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty Over Ten, an industry-leading SaaS company, announced a robust line-up of new updates to its Lead Pilot tool to help advisory businesses improve their inbound marketing efforts. These new additions will enable financial advisors to better manage their content and communications in less time, generate new leads from digital marketing, and grow their businesses - completely virtually. The platform now boasts the addition of curated automated drip campaigns, gated content, Facebook Pixel for retargeting content readers, and pre-written weekly market summaries.
"The pandemic has pushed advisory businesses across the world to shift their marketing efforts completely digital and right now more than ever, lead generation is crucial to the success of advisory firms," said Ryan Russell, co-founder of Twenty Over Ten. "The addition of these four new features to the Lead Pilot platform have been on our product roadmap since we formally launched Lead Pilot in February. We decided to fast track these improvements and additions so that our users can better serve their clients and prospects digitally at a time when it's much needed."
New Ways to Reach Clients and Prospects With Curated Automated Drip Campaigns
With curated automated drip campaigns, advisors have a fast and easy way to launch 30, 60, and 90-day campaigns designed to nurture prospects and clients along their journey. Lead Pilot's curated campaigns take a cross-channel approach combining email marketing, social media, and landing pages to lead to stronger engagement and healthier relationships.
Once logged into their account, users can easily peruse and preview the contents of a campaign at a glance. Users have the option to completely customize the campaigns or use them out of the box. Campaign customizations include:
- Email preview text, subject line, imagery, and body content.
- Day and time of content distribution.
- Social media sharing descriptions and images.
Learn more about Lead Pilot's automated drip campaigns: https://leadpilot.io/campaigns.
Managing and Growing Lead Gen With Gated Content
It's easier than ever for advisors to generate gated content using the latest updates to the Lead Pilot platform. With content block subscribe forms, users can customize the content for their pop-ups to be displayed on a particular landing page. Pop-ups enable advisory firms to collect contact information from prospects including name, email address and phone number before the content is displayed for visitors.
New Integration With Facebook Pixel to Track Ad Campaign Performance
Lead Pilot users now have the opportunity to collect more data and track conversions from Facebook ads and build targeted landing pages for ads with Lead Pilot's new Facebook Pixel integration. This new integration works by placing and triggering cookies to track users as they interact with advisors' landing pages and their Facebook ads.
This one-click Facebook Pixel integration will make it easier than ever for advisors to run retargeting ad campaigns on Facebook, the most popular social media platform for those ages 50 and over. Users simply add in their Pixel ID once and all landing pages they deploy will automatically incorporate the full Facebook Pixel code. Advisors won't have to worry about remembering to add it to each landing page or every campaign that they run, they'll simply add it once and it will track every person who clicks on the content shared via Lead Pilot.
A Faster Way for Advisory Businesses to Produce Weekly Market Summaries
In partnership with briefing.com Lead Pilot continues to add to its unique, ever-growing content library for financial advisors with the addition of weekly market summaries. With the volatility of the current market and fluctuating economy, Lead Pilot users can now keep their clients and prospects abreast of the week's top headlines by sharing these pre-written weekly recaps of market activity and events, featuring commentary and analysis written with individual investors in mind.
ABOUT TWENTY OVER TEN:
Twenty Over Ten is a leading SaaS company whose mission is to help professionals in regulated industries redefine their marketing efforts. Twenty Over Ten offers a family of agile marketing products, Lead Pilot, Website Engine and Providence, all of which give financial service companies the marketing tools they need to scale. The company is headquartered in State College, PA. For more information, please visit www.twentyoverten.com.
