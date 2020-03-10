Dover_Logo.jpg

(PRNewsfoto/Dover)

 By Dover;TWG;

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TWG®, part of Dover® (NYSE: DOV), today announced that its Greer line is launching Greer Intelligence, a patent-pending, real-time object monitoring solution.

"We are excited to announce our newest Greer solution, Greer Intelligence, for the industrial construction, utility, forestry and marine markets," said Arjun Mirdha, TWG President. "As safety is becoming a more important focus and the new ANSI standards are being introduced, TWG is making a significant investment in expanding our Greer offering to help our customers maintain their competitive edge by reducing their total cost of ownership, increasing sales and creating greater operator awareness at job site environments."

Founded in 1973, Greer, a manufacturer of industry-leading load moment technology solutions offers a complete line of load monitoring, video and real-time object monitoring solutions for construction, utility, forestry and marine markets.

About TWG:

TWG is a leading manufacturer of winches, hoists, slewing ring bearings, gear drives, hydraulic pump drives, electronic monitoring systems and more. We offer a vast range of products across seven model lines: dp Winch, Gear Products, Greer Company, LANTEC, Pullmaster, Tulsa Winch and RUFNEK-with over one million units installed. To learn more about TWG, visit dovertwg.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer with annual revenue of over $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

TWG Contact:
Kirsten Oelrich
(918) 232-8497
koelrich@dovertwg.com   

Dover Media Contact:
Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications    
(630) 743-5039    
asakowicz@dovercorp.com     

Dover Investor Contact:
Andrey Galiuk, VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations   
(630) 743-5131   
agaliuk@dovercorp.com 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.