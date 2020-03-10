DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TWG®, part of Dover® (NYSE: DOV), today announced that its Greer line is launching Greer Intelligence™, a patent-pending, real-time object monitoring solution.
"We are excited to announce our newest Greer solution, Greer Intelligence, for the industrial construction, utility, forestry and marine markets," said Arjun Mirdha, TWG President. "As safety is becoming a more important focus and the new ANSI standards are being introduced, TWG is making a significant investment in expanding our Greer offering to help our customers maintain their competitive edge by reducing their total cost of ownership, increasing sales and creating greater operator awareness at job site environments."
Founded in 1973, Greer, a manufacturer of industry-leading load moment technology solutions offers a complete line of load monitoring, video and real-time object monitoring solutions for construction, utility, forestry and marine markets.
About TWG:
TWG is a leading manufacturer of winches, hoists, slewing ring bearings, gear drives, hydraulic pump drives, electronic monitoring systems and more. We offer a vast range of products across seven model lines: dp Winch, Gear Products, Greer Company, LANTEC, Pullmaster, Tulsa Winch and RUFNEK-with over one million units installed. To learn more about TWG, visit dovertwg.com.
About Dover:
Dover is a diversified global manufacturer with annual revenue of over $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.
