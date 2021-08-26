SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Education multimedia company Twig Education has launched the Twig Create Summer Challenge, offering educators the chance to win prizes for their classroom including a one-year Twig Create subscription, an iPad Air, and more for creating a short video about their local area.
To enter, teachers must create a 30-second video highlighting some aspect of their local area's history, culture, or natural phenomena. Next, they post the video to their favorite social media platform with the hashtag #TwigCreateChallenge and fill out this short entry form by September 30. Teachers new to Twig Create can sign up for a free teacher account at twigcreate.com and learn their way around the platform with Twig's short tutorials.
The first place winner will receive the opportunity to work with the award-winning Twig Science Reporter producers on a special episode about their area, along with a one-year Twig Create subscription for one class and an iPad Air. Two runners-up will receive a one-year Twig Create subscription for their class and an Apple AirTag. Five early-bird winners who submit their entries during the month of August will also win an Apple AirTag.
"One of the most exciting benefits of Twig Create is that it empowers individual students to share their own unique stories," said Catherine Cahn, the CEO of Twig Education. "We can't wait to see what teachers and students share as they celebrate coming back to school."
A few suggestions for teachers seeking inspiration for their videos include:
- Using Twig Create to produce a video about their local community, restaurants, parks, schools, recreational areas, history, culture, or the people who live there;
- Welcoming students back to school or to an open house night;
- Using a Twig lesson plan to create an example video for students' English language arts, English language development, social studies, science, technology, engineering, or math projects; and
- Creating a professional learning video for their team.
For more information, or to enter the Twig Create Summer Challenge, visit TwigCreate.com.
About Twig Education:
Twig Education is an award-winning publishing company providing digital and print resources to more than 60 countries and in 20 different languages. Twig comprises a team of teachers, filmmakers, writers, researchers, designers, academics, and students, all working together to create exciting and effective student learning experiences. The company proudly partners with leading universities, including Imperial College London and the Stanford Center for Assessment, Learning and Equity, as well as with technology companies like Google for Education. Learn more at TwigScience.com.
