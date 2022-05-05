The company won the World Changing Ideas Award App category, honoring clean technology and corporate initiatives that combat the climate change, nurturing positive social innovation
LONDON, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Twig, the Bank of Things, has been announced as the winner of the Apps category as part of the Fast Company 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards.
Twig is the fastest growing fintech in Europe, rooted in the circular economy principles.
Twig's mission is to empower consumers to value, unlock, and enjoy wealth they never knew they had, best described by its founder, Geri Cupi as the "Bank of Things".
Twig allows its users to instantly ''tokenize'' real world and digital assets, in a sustainable manner, converting them into currency which they can spend freely.
Currently, users can sell or trade-in their fashion clothing and electronics in exchange for instant cash, which they use towards their next purchases.
In addition to the app, Twig has launched Twig Pay, a merchant- integrated payment solution allowing consumers to enjoy the convenience of circularity payments, seamlessly at the checkout.
Geri Cupi, Founder and CEO at Twig comments:
''It is an absolute honor to be named as the winner of the App category at Fast's 2022 World Changing Idea Award, a testament to our progressive and innovative solution merging fintech and sustainability. This recognition means the world to us and our community, but most importantly it inspires us to look forward and contribute even more to a better collective future. We thank Fast Company and its reader base for supporting Twig.''
Now in its sixth year, the World Changing Ideas Awards showcase 39 winners, 350 finalists, and more than 600 honorable mentions—with climate, social justice, and AI and data among the most popular categories. A panel of eminent Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners and finalists from a pool of more than 2,997 entries across transportation, education, food, politics, technology, health, social justice, and more. In addition, several new categories have been added this year including climate, nature, water, and workplace. The 2022 awards feature entries from across the globe, from Switzerland to Hong Kong to Australia.
Fast Company's Summer 2022 issue (on newsstands May 10, 2022) will showcase some of the world's most inventive entrepreneurs and companies tackling global challenges. The issues highlight, among others, probiotics for coral reefs, easy-to-assemble kit homes for refugees or disaster survivors, a 3D printed vaccine patch, an electric truck, a system to heat homes from the waste heat of a name-brand factory, and prosecutor-initiated resentencing for overly long prison sentences.
"We are consistently inspired by the novelty and creativity that people are applying to solve some of our society's most pressing problems, from shelter to the climate crisis. Fast Company relishes its role in amplifying important, innovative work to address big challenges," says David Lidsky, interim editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "Our journalists have identified some of the most ingenious initiatives to launch since the start of 2021, which we hope will both have a meaningful impact and lead others to join in being part of the solution."
About Twig
Twig is a London, UK based new generation fintech, rooted in circular economy principles, founded by Geri Cupi in 2020.
Twig's central mission is to empower consumers to value, unlock, and enjoy wealth they never knew they had. Users have instant cash access while deposing goods they no longer want- in addition to enjoying traditional banking service benefits (debit card, domestic and international bank transfers). Vis-a-vis this activity, Twig powers the circular economy, making Twig a positive and compelling environmentally conscious choice for the consumer.
Twig recently released its first white paper 'How Twig Redefines the Future of Ownership and Empowers Gen Z to Live a Sustainable Lifestyle' Download: https://twigcard.com/white-paper
About the World Changing Ideas Awards
World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company's major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.
