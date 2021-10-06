LOS ANGELES, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, TwinCairns.com launched a website solution to the labor issues facing junior employees entering the environmental industry. Most new environmental industry employees are hired as temporary field and project hires jumping from firm-to-firm without benefits and career-advancing support. Many of these motivated, talented, and energized people end up as burned out "road warriors" and leave the environmental industry for more stable employment and a better lifestyle.
Twin Cairns supports these junior employees and helps them move from job to career. Job seekers on the Twin Cairns website can obtain health, retirement, PTO and skill-based training benefits independent of their employers. With this support, Twin Cairns hopes it can help to strengthen the environmental industry and keep top talent from leaving. Founder, Dr. Ran Boytner, stated that "We want to retain talented and motivated young professionals in this industry. Today, many leave this scientific 'gig work' by the time they are 30. The industry is hurt by these great employees leaving the environmental industry for other sectors."
In addition to supporting job seekers, Twin Cairns has provided a job site that also supports the management and HR professionals in environmental firms. Hiring managers for projects can quickly search the job seeker pool by relevant skills specific to the environmental industry. Job seeker claims of skill competency and past employment are third-party verified saving environmental firms the time and money of initial screening. Firms can also follow their favorite project employees and be notified when those workers are available for their next project.
CEO Dr. Christopher Dore stated that "Twin Cairns is motivated by helping the environmental industry. Junior employees are the future of our industry. Yet, we don't do enough to move them from their first project job to a sustainable career. We have innovated a new solution to this problem, and I invite environmental firms to join this effort and list their job openings with us."
