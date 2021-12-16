MILAN, Italy, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Twinkly, the global leader of app-controlled decorative lights, continues to invest in the gaming audience, and announces a collaboration with HP's gaming platform OMEN Light Studio.
With the aim of making the gaming experience increasingly immersive, the two companies have created a truly innovative solution that allows users to offer the best of technologies available on the market: spatial ambience lighting.
Taking advantage of Twinkly products' ability to be freely positioned in the environment and therefore easily be mapped in a three-dimensional space using the smartphone camera, HP OMEN Light Studio offers gamers the most immersive experience possible, by playing effects and animations across the room in a context of "visual surround" available for any games.
"We are delighted for this collaboration," says Judy Johnson, Director WW Gaming and Esports of the HP gaming division. "We believe Twinkly's technology in terms of lighting and the ability to manage the position in space is truly unique, and key to offering users the immersive experience we want to create".
"We are proud and grateful to make our skills available to a brand as prestigious as HP" - replies Andrea Tellatin, CEO of Twinkly - "Our mission is to create emotions with lights and we firmly believe that in the field of Gaming there is room to do a lot. "
All Twinkly products can be integrated into the OMEN ecosystem, enabling gamers and tech users to control the spatial position of each device in the room and create an immersive experience.
Twinkly's proprietary Computer Vision enables users to map the exact position of each LED in the space using the app, and control their light installation like a LED screen. Other award-winning features include the ability to group together multiple devices, the download and creation of visual effects, and the integration with the main vocal assistants.
Thanks to all these features combined with OMEN Light Studio, users will be able to expand their decoration potentially better than ever before, combining ambient lighting with the gaming action.
Twinkly's integration with OMEN Light Studio is available now.
Twinkly Strings
Twinkly strings is the revolutionary LED light string that brings the most advanced technology to your home decoration. Strings can be mapped and controlled via a smartphone like an LED wall, to play effects and animations on. The RGB colors are highlighted by the special finish of the Twinkly lens: matt and flat, giving a uniform diffusion of the chromatic components without altering the expressive power.
Twinkly Line
Twinkly Line is LED strip lighting for the connected home. The product group comprises a 100-pixel RGB LED strip, and a 100-pixel RGB LED strip extension. Twinkly Line provides users with the creative possibility to make customized ambient lighting throughout their home and outdoor living spaces.
Twinkly Flex
Twinkly Flex is LED tube lighting that unleashes new levels of creativity in a connected home. The product group comprises a 200-pixel RGB LED flex tube, that can be utilized in unlimited ways. Twinkly Flex provides users with the creative possibility to make customized holiday/occasion decor, game room decor, and more.
Twinkly Squares
Twinkly Squares are smart LED panels for the connected home. The product group comprises a 64-pixel RGB LED panel, available in bundles of 9 or 16 panels.
Twinkly Squares is a revolutionary product that combines the power of an LED wall with the style of interior decoration. This system can connect with other products to generate incredible experiences, from DJ set lighting to immersive gaming consoles. Twinkly Squares will be available in 2022.
Twinkly will showcase all main features of its integration with OMEN Light Studio at CES 2022 in January 2022 in Las Vegas. Sands Expo/TechWest - Level 2, Halls A-C, BOOTH: 53532
About Twinkly
Twinkly is an Italian tech company and market leader in smart lighting. The company was founded in 2016 and, within a few years, has already become a global brand. Twinkly has revolutionised the world of decorative lighting with a range of technologically advanced, patented and internationally awarded products. Twinkly offers a complete ecosystem of connected LED lights that can be easily controlled via your smartphone. Technologically advanced, a special computer vision algorithm detects the exact position of each light in the room, allowing you to customise your lights and create extraordinary lighting effects. From Christmas decorations to entire building facades, from smart homes to theme parks, from illuminated furniture to concerts and scenic installations, Twinkly's advanced technology makes the ability to decorate with light within everyone's reach.
Media Contact:
Rita Tennyson
310-779-9747
Media Contact
Rita Tennyson, Orca Communications PR, 310-779-9747, rita.tennyson@orcapr.com
SOURCE Twinkly