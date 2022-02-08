CHICAGO, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Businesses sometimes start with an idea, but some are borne of friendship. That is the case with Chicago entrepreneurs Martha Razo and Maryam Pishgar, who are the creative mathematical minds and co-founders of Solix Business Services, a new Chicago-based consulting firm launching this month that provides business data-driven solutions to companies, allowing them to grow and expand their enterprises.
Razo and Pishgar struck up their friendship as students attending the University of Chicago and working in the institution's research lab. They had a lot in common—Ph.D. candidates in data science and analytics, children who are of similar ages, becoming entrepreneurs, and a desire to help business owners understand the power and the impact numbers can have on their businesses' successes or failures and the necessary changes to guarantee success based on their financial figures.
"Owners come from a long day at work from their businesses," Razo said. "Numbers are daunting, challenging and people hate them. By ignoring the figures, businesses suffer and in the long run, they can go out of business and cannot be sustainable in serious times like a pandemic. When a client hires our team, we fill out the most important role in their business and that is to create THE business strategy using data to scale up. We can catch those bottlenecks and help businesses renovate for lasting growth. We will help them and make sure their businesses are always headed in the right direction."
Razo and Pishgar have developed a proprietary method proven to scale up businesses. Also, Solix offers process mining tools that allow business owners to see their entire business process in one image.
"Process mining tools are game-changers because large well-known brand companies such IBM, Intel, and Nestle are using them," Pishgar said. "Companies can learn about the power of how these tools can help them by an expert like Solix."
Having a data analyst and business expert on a company's team can help interpret the meaning behind the numbers for owners and their staff. For example, Solix was able to help G. Pallets of Chicago double its sales and its profits grew six times in a year post the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Some business owners can look at an Excel sheet or a database and don't understand what their data represents," Pishgar explained. "Data scientists like us explain the findings with graphs and visualizations to discuss their financial situation. If you look beyond the surface, these numbers mean something. They can explain trends or the direction that the business is going in currently. After studying and doing coding and forecasting for a long time, I realized that numbers really mean something and it's very valuable information—information that can make or break a business."
Razo explained that business owners cannot have the mindset that every month's sales figures will be the same.
"If you think that way, you fall in a trap where your business financials flatline; there is no movement," she said. "Your business financials either go down or up. So, if you're flatlining, you're most likely going down. I would recommend to business owners who are in this situation to think about renovating their strategies every month, observe what has worked and hasn't, and look at other ways to stimulate growth. There should be that adventure of changing and adapting to achieve growth, whatever the growth means to that company."
