Melincue Casino & Resort and Hotel Los Silos at Casino Santa Fe will elevate service and engage guests with mobile, in-room, and staff technology from INTELITY
LOS ANGELES, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- INTELITY®, the provider of hospitality's broadest guest experience and staff management platform, announced today a new deal with Grupo Boldt in Argentina to implement the INTELITY platform across two of its most popular casino properties. Los Silos Hotel at Casino Santa Fe and Melincue Casino & Resort, both in Santa Fe province, Argentina, will transform the in-room guest experience with INTELITY's platform including smart-room tablets and GEMS®, INTELITY's robust staff and guest management tool.
INTELITY's smart-room tablets are set to dramatically alter the guest experience at both properties, delivering an unparalleled level of convenience for guests. Using the tablets, guests will be able to access hotel information, order in-room dining, make amenities reservations, and contact staff with special needs, as well as the ability to place bets and play games via Grupo Boldt's Bplay online casino. Guests can seamlessly check-out at the end of their stay. Additionally, INTELITY's back-of-house system, GEMS, will automate guest requests and orders, streamline service, and deliver business insights to the management team, allowing them to make adjustments and more finely tune hotel operations.
"In both hotels, we are committed to crafting unforgettable experiences for our guests, from the moment they walk through the doors and long after their departure," said Marcelo Creado, General Manager at Boldt Peralada. "By implementing the INTELITY platform, we'll be able to exceed expectations, automate operations for staff, and elevate the guest experience in a new way."
Located in the laid-back neighborhood of Melincue, the 40-room Melincue Casino & Resort reflects the relaxing atmosphere surrounding the hotel. Guests can enjoy the hotel's many amenities including a full spa, sauna, a fitness center, and the casino, as well as fine dining at the property's award-winning restaurant.
Sister property Hotel Los Silos at Casino Santa Fe combines the architectural beauty of the historical neighborhood buildings with the comfort of modern technological convenience. Guests enjoy gorgeous views from the rooftop terrace, pool, and bar overlooking the Santa Fe River in addition to luxury amenities and restaurants, all soon to be accessible via INTELITY's smart-room tablets.
"INTELITY is thrilled to partner with Boldt Group, a top-class operator of exquisite properties in the Santa Fe province, to offer guests unique experiences through its design and their many amenities," said Benjamin Keller, INTELITY SVP of Sales. "With the INTELITY platform, every part of the guest journey will be connected through the hotel's branded app, providing guests with a more seamless, convenient, and memorable experience."
For more information on the INTELITY platform or to request a demo, please visit http://www.intelity.com/demo.
Media Contact
Alexandra Kuipers, INTELITY, 818-442-4280, alexandra.kuipers@intelity.com
SOURCE INTELITY