TAMPA BAY, Fla., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced that two of its channel leaders have been recognized on the CRN 2021 Women of the Channel list. This annual list recognizes the unique strengths, vision and achievements of female leaders in the IT channel. The 2021 Women of the Channel list acknowledges women from all over the IT channel, including vendors, distributors and solution providers.
The annual Power 100 honorees were chosen by the CRN editorial team based on their contributions, expertise and dedication to supporting IT channel success. The Power 100 award recognizes a select group of incredible women who have gone above and beyond — inspiring their peers through their leadership and unwavering commitment to the success of their partners, customers and the entire IT channel.
Valtin focused and aligned her team to both KnowBe4's channel goals and her North America strategic vision amid the constant change and challenge of the pandemic. She made it a priority to increase communication and keep her team moving as fast as they could in the right direction.
"I am grateful to be selected for the Power 100 Award for the 2021 Women of the Channel by CRN," said Valtin. "Last year was undoubtedly challenging, but by making efficient and effective communication a priority, our team was able to excel. None of my successes would be possible without the amazing channel team I have behind me at KnowBe4."
Esposito rebuilt and drove adoption of the KnowBe4 Partner Program, launched in late 2019. To support the launch of KnowBe4's Partner Program, she oversaw and made key strategic decisions to support the launch of the KnowBe4 Partner Portal and two subsequent feature and version updates. Within this portal, she oversaw the development of the KnowBe4 Partner Sales Evangelist training designed to equip partners with the knowledge and resources they need to succeed.
"I am incredibly honored to be selected by CRN for the 2021 Women of the Channel list," said Esposito. "Since the launch of the KnowBe4 Partner Program, it has helped to deliver value and resources to our channel partners like never before. I am thankful to be recognized for my efforts and look forward to making further contributions to the channel team at KnowBe4."
"CRN's 2021 Women of the Channel list acknowledges accomplished, influential women whose dedication, hard work and leadership accelerate channel growth," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "We are proud to honor them for their many accomplishments and look forward to their continued contributions to the IT channel."
The 2021 Women of the Channel and Power 100 award will be featured in CRN Magazine on May 10th and online at http://www.CRN.com/WOTC.
About KnowBe4
KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 37,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as the last line of defense.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelcompany.com
Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.
© 2021. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.
Media Contact
Amanda Tarantino, KnowBe4, 7277484221, amandat@knowbe4.com
SOURCE KnowBe4