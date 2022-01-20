HOUSTON, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Engineers and designers who want to expand their product development skills in the new year are invited to attend two free webinars offered by VIAS3D's CATIA University. The webinars provide technical training for users of Dassault Systèmes' (DS) CATIA software solutions for computer-aided design, manufacturing and engineering as well as 3D modeling and product lifecycle management. VIAS3D is a Certified Education Partner of Dassault Systèmes and is authorized to provide training for CATIA as well as other DS solutions.
"Our team has advanced-level knowledge and decades of extensive software, training, and consulting expertise," said Glenn Larson, Senior CATIA NC Manufacturing Applications Engineer for VIAS3D. "CATIA University, along with our superior technical support to customers, are among the ways we support engineers in their quest to accelerate design innovation."
The webinars are:
"Package Design & Analysis" (Jan. 27 at 12 p.m. ET) – This webinar is hosted by Glenn Larson and focuses on the CATIA Structural Package Designer and CATIA Product and Packaging Analysis Engineer functionalities. Participants will learn how to:
- Create realistic package designs with the Structural Package Designer role
- Have dynamic control over package design for optimization
- Use the same data model as the design part parameters from material calibration through mechanical scenario creation
"Wire Harness Electrical Engineering" (Feb. 16 at 12 p.m. ET) – This session focuses on electrical systems, trends and customer challenges, with an emphasis on electrical engineering within the 3DEXPERIENCE platform. Hosts are Dassault Systèmes' Pascal Fontanie, CATIA Electrical and Fluidic Senior Industry Process Consultant, and Zhen Yang, Senior Technical Sales Consultant. The webinar will cover:
- Electrical Systems Engineering and the 3DEXPERIENCE
- An overview of the CATIA Electrical Systems Engineering solutions
- An end-to-end demonstration of how to use the Electrical roles on the cloud and on-premise
The webinars are free and open to everyone. Spaces are limited. Advanced registration is recommended using the links provided for each session.
VIAS3D is one of the few providers that can integrate CATIA, SIMULA, DELMIA and other solutions along the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, providing the digital continuity needed for real-world applications. For more information, visit https://vias3d.com/.
About VIAS3D
VIAS3D is a premier provider of integrated solutions for design, engineering and manufacturing processes. VIAS3D is a Dassault Systèmes Platinum Partner providing engineering analysis and design solutions using virtual experience in a variety of industries including aerospace & defense, marine and offshore, transportation and mobility, high tech, consumer packaged goods, energy, and life sciences. Our objective is to prevent repetitive design-related business interruptions and to provide cost-effective, quick, and safer designs with an experienced team. The VIAS team has decades of combined experience solving clients' complex problems with their software, training, and consulting expertise. VIAS3D is a Certified Education Partner of Dassault Systèmes and is authorized to provide training for many DS solutions. For more information, visit https://vias3d.com/.
