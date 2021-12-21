CONCORD, N.C., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Two well-known promotors and connectors in the supply chain and material handling trade spaces have now connected to deliver more powerful marketing and promotional solutions to their clients. Ralph Henderson, Supply Chain Consultant & Producer, and Supply Chain Brain, today's most comprehensive supply chain management information resource, have joined forces to deliver promotional, webinar, and marketing solutions designed to help businesses improve their presence within their trade space.
This partnership evolved because of Henderson's experience within the supply chain industry and Supply Chain Brain's position as a source of information for all things supply chain. Together, Ralph and the minds behind Supply Chain Brain will continue to identify best practices, forward-thinking ideas, trends, technologies, and solutions to deliver to businesses that want to enhance their position within their industry.
In response to this new partnership, Ralph remarked, "This exciting partnership with Supply Chain Brain will help businesses we work with gain more respect and trust from their potential clients. I am eager to leverage my extensive experience along with the knowledge base and existing reach of Supply Chain Brain to enhance the way we support and help businesses wanting to make a name for themselves and generate more business."
For more information about this new partnership and Ralph Henderson's existing operation, OmniChannel Productions, visit https://optimizesupplychains.com/.
About OmniChannel Productions
OmniChannel Productions is a supply chain optimization consulting firm that helps businesses become more well-known through intentional marketing and live experiences. Using a multi-channel approach, OmniChannel Productions optimizes marketing, positioning businesses as a leader in their industry. You can contact them at https://optimizesupplychains.com/contact-omnichannel-productions/.
Media Contact
Ralph Henderson, OmniChannel Productions, +1 (704) 526-7163, rhenderson@optimizesupplychains.com
SOURCE OmniChannel Productions