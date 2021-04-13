LOS ALTOS, Calif., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tynker, the world's leading K-12 creative coding platform, today announced the availability of AP® high school curricula and course materials for AP Computer Science A (AP CSA) and AP Computer Science Principles (AP CSP) — designed for high school students who want to learn Java and Python programming languages in preparation for college. The new curricula have been endorsed by the College Board, the not-for-profit organization that connects students to college success at over 6,000 member institutions.
"The College Board is proud of our work to engage more students – particularly students from underrepresented backgrounds – in computer science education. We're always excited when partners innovate, especially as part of efforts to drive more diversity and inclusion. We can't wait to see the positive impact of Tynker's curriculum to advance this critical work," said Maureen Reyes, Executive Director of AP Program Management at College Board.
Research shows that students who score a 3 or higher on an AP exam typically earn higher GPAs in college, perform as well or better in subsequent college courses, and are more likely to graduate college within four years. Additionally, students who take an AP Computer Science Principles course are more than three times as likely to major in computer science in college and this is similarly likely for Black, Hispanic, female and first-generation students. Tynker's AP Computer Science curricula were created with the goal of increasing adoption of computer science education in schools. With pre-packaged lessons, interactive coding challenges, hands-on coding labs, and zero software to install, Tynker's solution offers educators a complete solution for implementing AP Computer Science Principles and AP Computer Science A (AP CSA) courses in high schools across the United States.
"For over 120 years, the College Board has made it its mission to expand access to higher education and we are thrilled that they have endorsed our new AP Computer Science curricula and course materials for high school students," said Kaustav Mitra, Vice President of Educator Programs at Tynker. "By adding college-level AP computer science curricula to our already robust learning platform, we are expanding students' real-world computing knowledge and skills using Python and Java, and increasing the likelihood that we develop the computer scientists of tomorrow, especially in underserved and underrepresented groups."
Tynker AP Computer Science Principles
Tynker's AP Computer Science Principles curriculum introduces students to the central ideas of computer science and prepares them for the AP CS Principles Exam. Students complete creative coding challenges, get step-by-step instructions on programming fundamentals, code their own playable games, analyze and chart data, explore artificial intelligence (AI), and much more. Along the way, students learn the building blocks of computer science, including creative development, data, computing systems and networks, algorithms and programming, and computing's impact on society.
Tynker AP Computer Science A Java
Tynker's AP Computer Science A curriculum enables students to learn the Java programming language while they explore design strategies, study data structures and algorithms, and get a deeper understanding of the ethical and social implications of computing. The curriculum emphasizes problem-solving using an object-oriented methodology. Each interactive lesson enables students to practice coding while they learn to design, build and debug Java programs to solve real world problems. Hands-on activities like movement puzzles, canvas-drawing challenges, musical coding labs, and other compelling projects will inspire high school students to invent their own original applications and continue their computer science journey.
"I am very encouraged to see that over 1,100 schools were awarded the AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award for the 2019-2020 year," said Vidya Mandyam, Director of Engineering at Tynker. "We still have a long way to go to achieve equal gender representation in Computer Science, but as more schools adopt our AP-endorsed curricula, I hope that we can change common misconceptions like 'computer science is boring', or 'programming is just for boys'."
Both Tynker AP curricula are designed for first-time computer science students with no prior coding experience and have no prerequisites beyond Algebra I. Lessons also include free response practice questions and multiple-choice quizzes to help students prepare for the AP exam. The curricula are entirely web-based, so there is no additional software to download or install.
Tynker is recognized by the College Board as an endorsed provider of curriculum and professional development for AP ® Computer Science A (AP CSA). Using an Endorsed Provider affords schools access to resources including an AP CSA syllabus pre-approved by the College Board's AP Course Audit, and officially recognized professional development that prepares teachers to teach AP CSA.
To get started with Tynker's AP Computer Science curricula, Tynker offers educators a four-day virtual training workshop. Teachers will gain a thorough understanding of the curricula as they try hands-on coding labs and understand the scoring rubrics as well as Tynker's classroom management and distance learning features. Tynker is fully browser-based, remote-ready, and runs 100% in the cloud, which makes it very easy to set up and use in schools. A teacher can register for Tynker at http://www.Tynker.com, add then add students to a virtual classroom and set up a computer programming classroom in just minutes.
Pricing and Availability
Tynker's new AP curricula and course materials are included as part of the Tynker for Schools High School Plan. Volume discounts for schools and school districts are available. Additionally, schools that wish to access these courses for a single classroom can contact Tynker at sales@tynker.com.
All Tynker school plans include a set of advanced features that make teaching programming even easier, including:
- Distance learning features such as Class Stream to broadcast tips and add assignments;
- Student rostering, classroom management, co-teaching and asynchronous collaboration;
- Pre-built lesson slides for video and in-person classes that make prep-time shorter;
- A class mastery chart that provides a consolidated view of the skills and concepts learned; and
- Zero software to install, making it easy to implement for distance learning.
About Tynker
Tynker is the world's leading K-12 creative coding platform, enabling students of all ages to develop the coding skills to design and power animations, games, music, robots and drones, smart devices, virtual worlds like Minecraft, and more. The company's award-winning platform helps kids engage at home, school, and on the go, while developing critical thinking, problem-solving, and programming skills to help them be successful today and tomorrow. Tynker's highly successful coding curriculum has been used by one in three U.S. K-8 schools, 90,000 schools globally, and over 60 million kids across 150 countries. Tynker's partners include some of the world's most respected brands, including Apple, BBC Learning, Google, Microsoft, Mattel, PBS, Lego, NASA, and more. Tynker is accessible from any computer with an Internet browser, as well as via the Tynker and Tynker Junior mobile apps, and offers both free and paid subscription options. For more information, visit http://www.tynker.com.
