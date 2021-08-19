PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S. B2B technology channel revenue grew 9% year over year during the first half of 2021, surpassing $50 billion in sales, according to The NPD Group's B2B Distributor Track and Reseller Tracking Services. These results are also up 4% from pre-pandemic levels in first half 2019.
In the first half of the year, many businesses announced plans to keep employees in remote or hybrid work models. As a result, software continues to be a catalyst for growth as companies look to bolster their security capabilities in support of these work models. Through June, security software dollar sales increased 8% year over year, making up 26% of all software sales in the channel. Storage and data protection software also saw strong growth up 8%.
Hardware revenue for the first half saw a 10% increase, driven by categories such as notebook PCs, up 35%, and printers, up 22%. While some purchases are continuing to be dictated by work-from-home needs, we are seeing categories that could indicate preparations for returning to the office begin to recover as well. This revenue growth is also due in part to increasing average sales prices as a result of rising shipping costs and component shortages.
"As businesses start to bring employees back to the office or switch from a completely remote to hybrid work model we expect to see some adjustments to the hardware and software priorities exhibited to-date," said Mike Crosby, director and B2B technology industry analyst for NPD. "Categories like virtualization software and desktops, which have been down year-to-date, could begin to see improvements."
About The NPD Group, Inc.
NPD offers data, industry expertise, and prescriptive analytics to help our clients grow their businesses in a changing world. Over 2,000 companies worldwide rely on us to help them measure, predict, and improve performance across all channels, including brick-and-mortar, e-commerce, and B2B. We have services in 19 countries worldwide, with operations spanning the Americas, Europe, and APAC. Practice areas include apparel, appliances, automotive, beauty, books, B2B technology, consumer technology, e-commerce, fashion accessories, food consumption, foodservice, footwear, home, home improvement, juvenile products, media entertainment, mobile, office supplies, retail, sports, toys, and video games. For more information, visit npd.com. Follow us on Twitter: @npdgroup.
Media Contact
Megan Scott, The NPD Group, 516.625.7516, megan.scott@npd.com
SOURCE The NPD Group