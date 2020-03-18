DUBLIN, March 18, 2020 The "US 3D Cell Culture Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The US 3D cell culture market is expected to witness a significant growth with the CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period.
The US market is dominating due to factors such as investments in R&D, high healthcare expenditure, the presence of key players and the rising prevalence of cancer patients. According to the Research America organization, the US had spent almost $158.7 billion in R&D of medical and healthcare during the year 2015. During the year 2015, there were several investments made by the foundations, industries, federal agencies and others for the development of new medical technologies across the country. There has been a significant increase in the spending of the US in R&D in healthcare in the past years.
The US 3D cell culture market is segmented on the basis of method, product type, application and end-user. Based on the method, the market is segmented into Scaffold-Based 3d Cell Culture Method, Forced-Floating Method, Hanging Drop Method, Agitation Based Method, Microfluidics-Based 3d Cell Culture, and Magnetic Levitation & 3d Bioprinting. Out of which scaffold-based 3D cell culture method segment includes hydrogels, other (non-gel polymer), scaffold-free cell culture method.
Based on the application, the market is segmented into scaffold-based 3D cell culture, hydrogels/ecm analogs, solid scaffolds, micropatterned surfaces, scaffold-free 3D cell culture, low-adhesion microplates, hanging drop plates, 3D bioreactors, and 3D petri dishes. Based on the application, the market is segmented into cancer and stem cell research, drug discovery, toxicology, and tissue engineering & regenerative medicine. Based on the end-user, the market is segmented into Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies and Research Institutes.
Some of the major players operating in the 3D cell culture market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., Merck KGAA, Corning Inc. and others. These players adopt various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as merger and acquisition and product launch to strengthen their presence in the US market.
This report covers:
- A comprehensive research methodology of the US 3D cell culture market.
- A detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.
- An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.
- Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the US 3D cell culture market.
- Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the US 3D cell culture market.
- Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.
- Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.
Key Topics Covered
1. Report Summary
1.1. Research Methods and Tools
1.2. Market Breakdown
1.2.1. By Segments
2. Market Overview and Insights
2.1. Scope of the Report
2.2. Analyst Insight& Current Market Trends
2.2.1. Key Findings
2.2.2. Recommendations
2.2.3. Conclusion
2.3. Rules & Regulations
3. Competitive Landscape
3.1. Company Share Analysis
3.2. Key Strategy Analysis
3.3. Key Company Analysis
4. Market Determinants
4.1. Motivators
4.2. Restraints
4.3. Opportunities
5. Market Segmentation
5.1. The US 3D Cell Culture Market by Method
5.1.1. Scaffold-Based 3d Cell Culture Method
5.1.1.1. Hydrogels
5.1.1.2. Other (Non-Gel Polymer)
5.1.1.3. Scaffold-Free Cell Culture Method
5.1.2. Forced-Floating Method
5.1.3. Hanging Drop Method
5.1.4. Agitation Based Method
5.1.5. Microfluidics-Based 3d Cell Culture
5.1.6. Magnetic Levitation & 3d Bioprinting
5.2. The US 3D Cell Culture Market by Product Type
5.2.1. Scaffold-Based 3D Cell Culture
5.2.2. Hydrogels/Ecm Analogs
5.2.3. Solid Scaffolds
5.2.4. Micropatterned Surfaces
5.2.5. Scaffold-Free 3D Cell Culture
5.2.6. Low-Adhesion Microplates
5.2.7. Hanging Drop Plates
5.2.8. 3D Bioreactors
5.2.9. 3D Petri Dishes
5.3. The US 3D Cell Culture Market by Application
5.3.1. Cancer And Stem Cell Research
5.3.2. Drug Discovery
5.3.3. Toxicology
5.3.4. Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine
5.4. The US 3D Cell Culture Market by End-User
5.4.1. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
5.4.2. Research Institutes
6. Company Profiles
6.1. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc
6.2. Biospherix
6.3. Lonza Group Ltd.
6.4. Merck KGaA
6.5. Corning Inc.
6.6. Becton, Dickinson, and Company
6.7. PerkinElmer, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2fjx01
