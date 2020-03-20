NORTH CANTON, Ohio, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, through its Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency, issued a public statement amplifying President Trump's guidance that "critical infrastructure industries" must continue their work to promote public health and safety as well as economic and national security.
Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), as one of the designated essential service providers, is playing a critical role in all of these efforts, including servicing ATMs for our banking customers across the United States and around the world, self-checkout and point-of-sale solutions for retail customers in grocery, pharmacy and fuel and convenience, with associated software support.
Diebold Nixdorf's team of service engineers are following strict sanitizing and health protocols, using gloves and masks where appropriate, practicing social distancing and sanitizing equipment during servicing. Diebold Nixdorf employees globally who can do their work from home are supporting these efforts.
The Department of Homeland Security identified "workers who conduct a range of operations and services that are essential to critical infrastructure viability," including:
- Staffing operation centers
- Maintaining and repairing critical infrastructure
- Operating call centers, working construction and performing management functions, among others
Included among the Department of Homeland Security's "Critical Infrastructure Worker" list are:
- Workers who are needed to provide consumer access to banking and lending services, including ATMs, and to move currency and payments
- Workers supporting groceries, pharmacies and other retail that sells food and beverage products
- Retail fuel centers such as gas stations and truck stops and the distribution systems that support them
- Dispatchers involved with service repair and restoration
- Data center operators [including] software and hardware engineers
Gerrard Schmid, Diebold Nixdorf president and chief executive officer, stated, "Our global team is playing a vital role in connecting people to critical services where and when they need them around the world, while supporting the safety and health of our people, our customers and the communities they serve."
About Diebold Nixdorf
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day.
