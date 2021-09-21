U.S. Development Finance Corporation invests $10 million in Nithio FI to scale clean energy financing in Africa

Nithio is an energy financing platform powered by a proprietary AI-enabled risk analytics engine. Nithio developed its innovative approach to standardize credit risk assessments in order to unlock and scale energy access in Sub-Saharan Africa. Nithio advances energy financing at scale through its Financial Intermediary, Nithio FI B.V., which offers receivables-backed financing to off-grid energy providers in Nigeria, Uganda and Kenya. www.nithio.com