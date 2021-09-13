HERNDON, Va., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Every day, U.S. government agencies rely on the ACH Network to distribute critical payments because it is safe, secure and reliable. While the government has a history of using Direct Deposit, the U.S. Treasury also recently turned to the ACH Network to deliver $654 billion in economic impact payments to Americans and send child tax credits to more than 30 million families.
To illustrate how Direct Deposits sent through the ACH Network are vital to Americans, Nacha launched http://directdepositdelivers.org.
The site shows why government agencies rely on ACH to distribute payments such as tax refunds, Social Security benefits, economic impact payments, veterans' benefits, child tax credit payments, and much more. In fact, Direct Deposit via the ACH Network is used for:
- 99.5% of federal salaries,
- 99% of Social Security benefits,
- 90% of tax refunds,
- 86% of child tax credit payments, and
- 79% of economic impact payments.
Another benefit of the ACH Network is the ability to choose Same Day ACH to deliver funds even faster. With its access to the ACH, the government can use Same Day ACH now for time-sensitive payments.
Learn more how Direct Deposit delivers for the federal government and Americans at http://directdepositdelivers.org.
About Nacha
Nacha governs the thriving ACH Network, the payment system that drives safe, smart, and fast Direct Deposits and Direct Payments with the capability to reach all U.S. bank and credit union accounts. Nearly 27 billion ACH Network payments were made in 2020, valued at close to $62 trillion. Through problem-solving and consensus-building among diverse payment industry stakeholders, Nacha advances innovation and interoperability in the payments system. Nacha develops rules and standards, provides industry solutions, and delivers education, accreditation, and advisory services.
