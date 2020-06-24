LANCASTER, Pa., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellness BackPack (WBP) has dramatically broadened its mobile app functionality from an "on-campus" beacon-driven system to a GPS-driven geofence footprint capable of encompassing an entire school district. WBP's goal is creating safety services for all students, in all schools – providing "every day" essential care for students – in addition to essential protections in emergency situations. With this new expansion WBP's wellness and safety solutions provide coordinates for on-school campus settings as well school district-wide coverage.
WBP's expanded communications system is designed to respond to the needs of students on and off campus. With the challenges of decentralization and social distancing, "real time" communications are critically important as students are forced to spend more time in remote learning environments and not physically in school. Today's students are predominantly mobile-device oriented and use text messaging and apps communication. WBP listens for students who reach out for help and we initiate response.
Student WBP apps provide three important functions:
- Student Check-In: Providing students with a secure and simple way of expressing how they are feeling about themselves
- Tips: Regarding other students who a fellow student is concerned about
- Communications: Family members, invited friends, teachers, counselors and staff members that students interface with in a school environment
Isolation, social distancing and disruption of the school structure are dramatically on the rise. Student anxiety, mental health and wellness challenges have been increasing as the school environment changes from traditional in-school attendance to a more challenging remote/home learning environment. Returning to in-school attendance and school re-openings are questions and challenges facing every school system.
WBP's Student Check-In is the action students take to request information, communication or help. The rapid response communication system directly connects students to teachers, counselors, first aiders, and school staff. WBP functions like a 911 emergency call center. Each school sets up the priority of their responses based on the severity of the Check-In, as well as staff availability and locations.
Wellness BackPack has also found similar kinds of dislocation facing school staff. WBP enables secure communications between school personnel who can reach out to their peers and administrators for help and support.
David Cooper, WBP, CTO and Founder said, "Our rapid response solution provides schools with private, customizable systems that are dedicated and subject to each school district's unique criteria. Wellness BackPack's scheduling and attendance functions will be available to the in-school environment when schools are physically back in session."
Barbara Grimm, WBP President and Founder said, "Wellness BackPack is designed to enable all U.S. school campuses with "911-style" communications. On campus "rapid response" technologies have become an everyday requirement and an essential compliance and reporting process for student mental health in school systems across the United States. High School Responder, the first of WBPs family of rapid response solutions, is exclusive with Wellness BackPack for the secondary school marketplace."
About Wellness BackPack:
WBP technologies support "rules-based", escalation matrix, and 911-style rapid response performance. WBP's "first to market" proximity technology applications are advanced, unique, and unprecedented. For more information, visit http://www.wellnessbackpack.com. Please watch our website video.
