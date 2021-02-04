LAS VEGAS, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S. Integrity Inc. ("USI"), a technology and data-driven analytics company monitoring match-fixing, game manipulation and other unethical or illegal betting-related activity, announced it has secured $1 million in seed funding. The round was led by the New York Angels with participation from Harvard Business School Alumni Angels of New York, existing investor SeventySix Capital, and several prominent financial service executives and entrepreneurs.
"We are thrilled to receive support from investors with deep knowledge, experiences and connections in the sports and technology space. The interest we received in this round validates our mission to provide conflict-free fraud detection tools to meet the ever-increasing demands of integrity compliance within the sports betting industry." said Matthew Holt, CEO and Co-Founder of U.S. Integrity.
U.S. Integrity's proprietary, best-in-class product analyzes dozens of data sets including account-level wagering detail – a unique differentiator that is delivered to USI directly from sportsbook partners – to proactively identify potentially suspicious wagering activity and irregular contest-level patterns for customers across the domestic sports betting market. U.S. Integrity provides technology services to leagues, teams, athletic conferences and universities, as well as sportsbook operators. This seed funding will allow U.S. Integrity to provide innovative offerings to their customers seeking transparency across the domestic sports betting landscape.
Jeffrey Seltzer co-led the process for the New York Angels investment group. He is an early-stage investor in next-generation sports tech and fintech businesses at Pierce Yates Ventures where he is the Managing Partner and serves on the board/advisory boards of numerous startups. Seltzer is joining U.S. Integrity's team of seasoned experts in sports wagering services, integrity monitoring and regulatory technology as a new Board Director.
"From my long career in financial services, I know that integrity monitoring is a critical factor in building the trust necessary for financial markets to grow and function efficiently," said Seltzer. "USI is a compelling investment as it recognizes the similarities in the burgeoning sports betting market and is building innovative conflict-free products for its customers to maintain the trust of the betting public."
"The SeventySix Capital team strongly believes in the continued growth of the U.S. sports wagering market and U.S. Integrity plays a crucial role in this development," stated Wayne Kimmel, Managing Partner of SeventySix Capital, the sports tech VC fund, who is also a USI investor and Board Director. "We are extremely excited to continue to support the team's evolution and success."
About U.S. Integrity
U.S. Integrity is a leading technology-driven sports wagering monitoring company, providing the highest level of protection against betting-related fraud and corruption. USI's mission is to grow the legal, regulated sports betting market by providing solutions that ensure sports betting integrity in every play, every game, every sport. USI partners with a number of the largest professional sports leagues and collegiate conferences in the U.S., as well as licensed sports-betting operators and regulators. USI is based in Las Vegas and New York.
For additional information, visit http://www.usintegrity.com.
About New York Angels
New York Angels is one of the longest running active angel groups in New York City and its members have invested over $100 million in entrepreneurial ventures. The group is an independent consortium of over 135 individually accredited investors. Members invest as individuals, with additional investment funds available as appropriate from a sidecar fund.
For additional information, visit http://www.newyorkangels.com.
About SeventySix Capital
SeventySix Capital is a sports tech venture capital company that invests in passionate, smart and nice entrepreneurs who are launching game-changing tech startups in the sports tech, esports and sports betting industries.SeventySix Capital also has a Sports Advisory business, Athlete Venture Group, media arm and a strategic partnership with Rubicon Talent.
For additional information, visit http://www.seventysixcapital.com.
