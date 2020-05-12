CARLSBAD, Calif., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (Nasdaq: VSAT), a global communications company, has been recognized as a Best Internet Service Provider (ISP) of 2020 by U.S. News & World Report's 360 Reviews team. The Company ranked #7 in the list that included fiber, cable, wireless and satellite ISPs. Viasat was the only satellite ISP to make the list, earning a higher position than some terrestrial providers.
The U.S. News & World Report list is an online guide featuring in-depth information on choosing an ISP. The magazine's review team analyzed more than 30 different companies and compared the price, connection type, download/upload speeds and data limits of internet plans, as well as evaluated data from the FCC, and considered both professional and consumer reviews.
"Delivering high-speed residential broadband is a very challenging business, even in the best of locations, as more and more people 'cut the cord' and over-the-top (OTT) streaming video drives ever increasing bandwidth demands. That challenge is even greater in rural America," said Mark Dankberg, chairman and CEO, Viasat. "We are pleased and proud that our leading-edge technology in space, in our state-of-the-art fiber network and in our OTT video distribution system, has earned this position as a Top 10 residential ISP. Those same technologies have earned us the leading reputation for in-flight connectivity and government broadband applications, too. We're energized by this recognition and look forward to delivering even higher speeds and more bandwidth through our ongoing investments in ViaSat-3 satellites, fiber networks, OTT video and Software Defined Wide Area Networks (SD-WAN)."
Viasat brings fast, high-quality internet service to consumers' homes and businesses nationwide. It is the first satellite ISP—in the U.S. or globally—to offer plans with up to 100 Mbps download speeds in select areas. The Company also offers subscribers the ability to enjoy more data and entertainment at home – with unlimited data packages.
U.S. News & World Report evaluated ISPs based on type of plan, monthly cost and fees along with latency and consistency of connection type. U.S. News' 360 Reviews team applied an unbiased methodology that includes professional ratings and reviews, consumer ratings and reviews and research comparing various features of internet service providers.
About U.S. News & World Report
U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. A digital news and information company focused on Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars and News, USNews.com provides consumer advice, rankings and analysis to serve people making complex decisions throughout all stages of life. The 360 Reviews team brings the U.S. News approach to consumer guidance into a broad set of consumer product and service categories. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.
About Viasat
Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For more than 30 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea. To learn more about Viasat, visit: www.viasat.com, go to Viasat's Corporate Blog, or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.
