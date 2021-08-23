Research and Markets Logo

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sports Fan Analytics & Trends Study in the United States" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Sports Fan Analytics & Trends study provides you with key measurements of consumer fan behavior and demographics, trending since 2011, drawing upon nationwide consumer surveys, across 18 sport categories. It is the single largest online catalogue of sports marketing and business data.

Fan Behavior and Analytics

With this study, you gain a comprehensive insight into all facets of a dynamic, rapidly shifting sports fan marketplace covering TV viewership, online viewership, attendance, social media, sponsorship influence indices, mobile device consumption patterns, consumer product brand preferences, fantasy sports, logo apparel purchasing, sports venues, and favorite professional and college team rankings.

Highlights of the Study

  • Key measurements of consumer fan behavior and demographics.
  • Utilizes nationwide consumer surveys to provide comprehensive insight into all facets of a dynamic, rapidly shifting sports fan marketplace
  • Data sets across 18 different sports, inclusive of Major and Minor Sports: NFL, NBA, WNBA, MLB, MLS, NHL, Golf, Tennis, Running, College Football, College Basketball, NASCAR, IndyCar, Lacrosse (MLL/NLL), Soccer (non-USA), Minor League Baseball, Minor League Hockey, Mixed Martial Arts

Key Attributes Reported On:

  • TV & Online Viewership
  • Attendance
  • Social Media
  • Sponsorship Influence Indices
  • Mobile Device Consumption Patterns
  • Consumer Product Brand Preferences
  • Fantasy Sports Involvement
  • Logo Apparel Purchasing
  • Sports Venues
  • Favorite/Most Popular Team Rankings
  • Demographics

Companies Mentioned

  • Adidas
  • American Express
  • Amazon
  • American
  • Apple
  • AT&T
  • Bank of America
  • Bud Light
  • Chick-fil-A
  • Charles Schwab
  • Coca-Cola
  • Coors Light
  • Diet Coke
  • Doritos
  • Enterprise
  • Fidelity
  • Ford
  • Gatorade
  • GEICO
  • Hertz
  • Lays
  • MasterCard
  • McDonald's
  • Monster
  • Nike
  • Red Bull
  • Samsung
  • Southwest
  • State Farm
  • Toyota
  • Verizon
  • Vitamin Water

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lu4cj8

