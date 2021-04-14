UATP is a global payment solution owned and operated by the world's airlines and accepted by thousands of merchants for air, rail and travel agency payments. UATP connects airlines to Alternative Forms of Payment which can expand reach and generate incremental sales globally. UATP offers easy-to-use data tools, DataStream(SM) and DataMine(SM), which provide comprehensive account details to Issuers and Corporate Subscribers for accurate travel management. UATP is accepted as a form of payment for corporate business travel worldwide by airlines, travel agencies and Amtrak; UATP accounts are issued by: Aeromexico, APG Airlines, Air Canada, Air New Zealand, Air Niugini, American Airlines, Austrian Airlines, China Eastern Airlines, Delta Air Lines, EL AL Israel Airlines, Etihad Airways, Frontier Airlines, GOL Linhas aereas inteligentes S.A., Hahn Air; Japan Airlines, Malaysia Airlines, Qantas Airways, Shandong Airlines, Transavia Airlines, TUIfly GmbH, Turkish Airline, United Airlines, and WestJet. AirPlus International issues the UATP-based Company Account for: British Airways and Lufthansa German Airlines. (PRNewsFoto/Universal Air Travel Plan, Inc.)