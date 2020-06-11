SAN FRANCISCO, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Uber, a global technology platform that uses a massive network, leading technology, operational excellence and product expertise to power movement from point A to point B, was highly commended by Treasury Today's Adam Smith Award 2020 judges this week for Best Short-Term Investing Solution, using ICD Portal. ICD is corporate treasury's trusted independent portal provider of money market funds and other short-term investments.
"We are thrilled that our global treasury team has been recognized with an award for the work we have done in standardizing our processes and systems, and in particular, with the efficiencies and time-savings we've gained onboarding ICD Portal," says Uber Global Head of Treasury Carolyn Hansen.
The full story behind Uber's award win will be featured in Treasury Today's upcoming Adam Smith Award 2020 Yearbook, which is planned for publication in July, as well as in its upcoming podcast series. Over 187 nominations from companies across 27 countries were submitted for consideration.
"The Uber team deserves this recognition for their long-term planning and making sure they had the systems in place to act quickly and strategically on opportunities to optimize their cash," says ICD Co-founder, Managing Director Tom Newton. "We couldn't be happier for Carolyn and the entire team at Uber."
The Adam Smith Awards is considered an industry benchmark for corporate treasury achievement, recognizing the best practice solutions and innovation.
