TORONTO, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Uberflip, the leading cloud-based content experience platform (CEP), today announced the launch of Sales Assist, a new sales engagement tool that empowers sales teams to quickly find sales and marketing content to share with prospects and package it into a personalized buyer experience that can be shared within minutes. With Sales Assist, marketing teams can create and manage brand-approved templates for sales as well as improve content discoverability for their sales counterparts.
"Sales teams move a mile a minute and oftentimes don't have the ability to know which content is approved, let alone which content would provide the most personalized experience," said Yoav Schwartz, co-founder and chief executive officer of Uberflip. "Uberflip's Sales Assist makes it seamless for sales reps to send prospects collateral that's digitally packaged, engaging and—most importantly—delivers exactly what the buyer needs."
Sales Assist is used by business development reps and account executives within third party tools like SalesLoft and Outreach to find content that's relevant to a particular opportunity, such as specific topics, buying stage or use case. From there, teams can pull in relevant, branded content to share with their prospect, including copies of sales presentations, thought leadership pieces and price sheets––all without having to hunt for content in various repositories or risk sending material that is out of date. Sales Assist provides added value by sending instant notifications when prospects engage with the content. This enables sales reps to follow up in real-time, improve the buyer experience and win over more prospects.
Key benefits of Sales Assist include:
- Find high-value content effortlessly using tag groups that resonate with sales (topic, buying stage, use case, etc.)
- Share content right from within the applications sales reps use day-to-day (SalesLoft, Outreach, Gmail, etc.)
- Create content items from any source, such as Google Docs, PowerPoint and PDFs
- Receive instant desktop notifications when content is accessed by prospects
- Share experiences securely using password authentication
- Leverage brand-approved templates for a specific persona, industry, vertical and more.
"At SalesLoft, we're dedicated to helping sales teams build pipeline and close more deals," said Sydney Sloan, CMO of SalesLoft. "Compelling content continues to be one of the top priorities in supporting sales efforts to be relevant and add value to each customer interaction. With Sales Assist, Uberflip has built the solution to this challenge."
