LOS ANGELES, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ubisec Systems, Inc. (Ubisec) has been named as one of the world's premier managed service providers on the prestigious Channel Futures 2021 NextGen 101 rankings, coming in at #39 in a very competitive field.
The NextGen 101 list, honors industry-leading managed services and technology providers who are driving a new wave of growth and innovation for the tech channel via the groundbreaking solutions they deliver for their customers. The Channel Futures NextGen 101 are those companies that hold great promise given the leading-edge information technology and communication solutions they offer. Many of those business models revolve around generating recurring revenue from cloud, security and unified communications, among others.
Given that they represent the future of the technology channel and IT industry, the Channel Futures NextGen 101 are the growth organizations to watch in the channel today. This year's NextGen 101 winners were selected from applications received for the 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501.
Channel Futures is pleased to name Ubisec #39 on the 2021 NextGen 101 list.
"Ubisec is proud to be recognized yet again for this prestigious and well-known industry award," said Edward Sohn, CTO, Ubisec. "Being the #39 ranked NextGen MSP is a great honor and represents our hard work and tireless effort to put the needs of our customers first. We are especially thankful that our strategic focus of delivering cloud first and as-a-service solutions is being realized as advantageous to so many customers. As more companies continue to migrate their contact centers, data centers and other IT workloads to the cloud, Ubisec is well-positioned and ready to lead the way; and doing it all securely is more important than ever."
Channel Futures always wants to ensure that their partner communities are being recognized for what they do best and are therefore creating programs targeted toward their needs. The Nextgen 101 represents that effort.
"The NextGen 101 represents those organizations and leaders ushering in a new wave of growth for the technology industry. The customer experience is at the very heart of their businesses and thinking and they approach partnering in a unique way," said Robert DeMarzo, vice president of content for Informa Tech Channels.
"The NextGen 101 is designed specifically to honor partners dedicating resources to building out their practices — all while maintaining the integrity of their core businesses," said Allison Francis, editor and content producer at Channel Partners and Channel Futures. "Given that these companies represent the future of the technology channel and IT industry, the Channel Futures NextGen 101 are the most watched of all organizations in the channel today."
The data collected by the annual NextGen 101 and MSP 501 drives Channel Futures' market intelligence insights, creating robust data sets and data-based trend reports that support our editorial coverage, event programming, community and networking strategies and educational offerings.
Background
The 2021 MSP 501 and NextGen 101 lists are based on data collected by Channel Futures. Data was collected online from March 1 through May 24, 2021. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, profit margin and other factors.
About Ubisec
Secure, cutting-edge Cloud and Managed Services for small to large enterprise.
Ubisec is raising the standard for IT service delivery. We offer enterprise-class solutions specifically designed for California SMBs. Over the last 15 years, Ubisec has developed a reputation for delivering quality solutions that optimize, grow, and scale businesses, thereby improving operations, increasing ROI, and securing a competitive edge in their respective markets. We aim to solve all of your existing IT issues and keep you protected with full-stack cybersecurity solutions, while utilizing our deep technical expertise to help you avoid future pitfalls. Let our outstanding business technology take your organization to the next level.
At Ubisec, we are committed to creating long-term client relationships built on trust. We understand the frustration of dealing with underperforming technology and unreliable support, of being left to feel like a small fish in a big pond where IT vendors prioritize the time of larger businesses. We know that your technology is vital to your success, but it is complex and unpredictable. By enlisting our Managed IT solutions, you can operate your business with confidence, security, clarity, and guidance, backed by our years of experience and commitment to reliable service delivery.
Our partnership begins with a simple chat. We want to know as much as we can about your business, and the issues caused by ongoing technological hurdles. We'll dive deep into your current situation to discover which solutions will best fit your business needs, and develop a roadmap for successful outcomes. We want to make sure that our service is the perfect fit for your business — so much so that if we determine our solutions aren't right for you, we'll happily refer you to a more suitable provider.
Contact us now at sales@ubisec.com or 714-515-7000 opt 2 or visit us online at http://www.ubisec.com. Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Linkedin, Instagram and YouTube.
About Channel Futures
Channel Futures is a media and events platform serving companies in the IT channel industry with insights, industry analysis, peer engagement, business information and in-person events. Our properties include Channel Futures MSP 501, recognizing the most influential and fastest-growing providers of managed services in the technology industry, Channel Futures DEI 101, honoring and celebrating those who have often been under-represented in tech channels; Channel Partners Events, delivering unparalleled in-person events, including Channel Partners Conference & Expo, The MSP Summit, and Channel Evolution Europe; and DEI Community Group, our initiatives to educate, support, promote, and sustain diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the IT channel industry. Channel Futures is part of Informa Tech, a market-leading B2B information provider with depth and specialization in the Information and Communications (ICT) Technology sector. Every year, we welcome 7,400+ subscribers to our research, more than 3.8 million unique visitors a month to our digital communities, 18,200+ students to our training programs and 225,000 delegates to our events. Channel Futures is where the world meets the channel; We are leading Channel Partners forward. More information is available at channelfutures.com.
