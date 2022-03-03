LOS ANGELES, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ubisec Systems, Inc (Ubisec) announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Ubisec to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Security 100 category for 2022. CRN's annual MSP 500 list identifies the leading service providers in North America whose forward-thinking approaches to managed services are changing the landscape of the IT channel, helping end users increase efficiency and simplify IT solutions, while maximizing their return on investment.
With many customers still recovering from the impact of the ongoing pandemic, MSPs have become a vital part of the success of businesses worldwide. MSPs not only empower organizations to leverage intricate technologies but also help them keep a strict focus on their core business goals without straining their budgets.
The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on- and off-premises services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premises and cloud-based security services.
Ubisec was chosen for their thought-leadership, cutting-edge technical excellence, and holistic lifecycle approach to quality customer experiences in the IT Managed Security Services arena. Their ability to execute consistently and reliably in this new and demanding work climate is a testament to its capabilities as one of the top 500 MSPs in North America and their pioneering leadership as a cybersecurity solutions expert in the Security 100 category.
"In addition to having to adjust their own business operations to account for the changed conditions during the pandemic, MSPs have also seen increased demand for their managed communications, collaboration and security services," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The solution providers on our 2022 MSP 500 list deserve credit for their innovative and game-changing approaches to managed services in these unpredictable times, as well as their ability to optimize operational efficiencies and systems without straining IT budgets."
"As a multi-year MSP500 awardee, we are honored and humbled to once again be regarded and recognized as a leader in the IT MSP and MSSP space," said Edward Sohn, CTO of Ubisec. "We have worked very hard to be a reliable partner that our customers can lean on for our forward-thinking IT services and solutions and are thankful that our customers recognize our commitment to their continued growth and success. As the IT services landscape continues to evolve and change at an unprecedented pace, you can be sure Ubisec will be up to the challenge of leading the way to help our customers navigate the dizzying array of technology options and strategies available to them."
The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2022 issue of CRN and online at http://www.crn.com/msp500.
About Ubisec Systems, Inc.
Cutting-edge Cloud and Managed Services for small to large enterprise.
Ubisec is raising the standard for IT service delivery. We offer enterprise-class solutions specifically designed for California SMBs. Over the last 15 years, Ubisec has developed a reputation for delivering quality solutions that optimize, grow, and scale businesses, thereby improving operations, increasing ROI, and securing a competitive edge in their respective markets. We aim to solve all of your existing IT issues and keep you protected with full-stack cybersecurity solutions, while utilizing our deep technical expertise to help you avoid future pitfalls. Let our outstanding business technology take your organization to the next level.
At Ubisec, we are committed to creating long-term client relationships built on trust. We understand the frustration of dealing with underperforming technology and unreliable support, of being left to feel like a small fish in a big pond where IT vendors prioritize the time of larger businesses. We know that your technology is vital to your success, but it is complex and unpredictable. By enlisting our Managed IT solutions, you can operate your business with confidence, security, clarity, and guidance, backed by our years of experience and commitment to reliable service delivery.
Our partnership begins with a simple chat. We want to know as much as we can about your business, and the issues caused by ongoing technological hurdles. We'll dive deep into your current situation to discover which solutions will best fit your business needs, and develop a roadmap for successful outcomes. We want to make sure that our service is the perfect fit for your business — so much so that if we determine our solutions aren't right for you, we'll happily refer you to a more suitable provider.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelco.com
