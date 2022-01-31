SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UbiStor, a Chicagoland-based Managed Services Provider focused on Backup and Disaster Recovery Solutions, has quickly become Acronis' largest Disaster Recovery Partner globally and was named the Acronis Service Partner of the Year for 2021. More recently, UbiStor also became an Acronis Distributor, partnering with other MSPs to bring Acronis to market with top-tier support.
"UbiStor has quickly become one of our largest and fastest growing Disaster Recovery partners and we are extremely excited about their new Distributor program," said Acronis Vice President and General Manager, Americas, Pat Hurley. "They have already proven to be an asset to a large number of MSPs, providing decades of experience in backup and disaster recovery to this group as an alternative to the traditional distribution models. UbiStor's responsiveness and US-based support has given us a large advantage across the cybersecurity landscape."
Acronis' combination of their best-in-breed backup with next-generation cybersecurity and management features enables their Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud platform to deliver optimal protection for sensitive data, applications, and systems. As IT environments become more complex and cybercriminals adopt new tactics, Acronis' solution continues evolving faster to address growing protection demands and enable MSPs to easily secure their end customer systems and data.
"Utilizing Acronis' advanced technology and pairing it with our 20+ years of expertise in backup and disaster recovery and 24/7/365 support team was a no brainer. We are able to support MSPs that assist customers with a variety of solutions so that they never have to be worried about a customer issue or emergency," said Dan Hill, UbiStor's CEO.
The ability to scale globally with 18+ data centers (and growing) has made Acronis a leading choice for Backup and Disaster Recovery amongst customers with more complex and rapidly growing environments. UbiStor has also continued to grow, bringing on new employees dedicated to the new MSP Program and additional technical resources to assist in Disaster Recovery Planning for their customers.
For two decades, UbiStor's 24/7/365 team has been backing up, managing, and recovering client data routinely and in high-stress situations for our clients, ensuring the highest level of business resilience, utilizing some of the most advanced technology in the cybersecurity industry.
To learn more about UbiStor, visit our website: http://www.ubistor.com or reach out to sales@ubistor.com.
Media Contact
Morgan Lange, UbiStor, +1 847-826-2226, mlange@ubistor.com
SOURCE UbiStor