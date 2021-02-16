DANA POINT, Calif., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UBIX joins ERPVAR's exclusive network of Acumatica add-on ISVs and Acumatica consultants. The ERPVAR directory for Acumatica ISVs highlights UBIX's offerings. Thousands of ERPVAR blog subscribers will benefit from UBIX's insight and expertise via ERPVAR's Acumatica expert blog contribution.
UBIX is an Acumatica partner offering an AI-on-Demand solution for business users combining data science and machine learning with Acumatica Cloud ERP. The integration of UBIX and Acumatica automates the ingestion of Acumatica ERP transaction data and external third-party data (e.g., weather, commodity indices, etc.) into a data lake for data cleansing and shaping, AI model development, testing and deployment to deliver timely, reliable predictive insights. UBIX can address any number of analytics use cases from the front office to the back office, for example:
- Sales pipeline conversion modeling to predict the likelihood that a sales opportunity will convert.
- Accounts Receivables (AR) analytics to predict the likelihood when past due invoices will be paid.
- Demand forecasting to improve forecast accuracy by 20-30% in order to reduce working capital.
- Commodity price forecasting analytics to reduce procurement spend by 3-5%.
- Asset monitoring and predictive maintenance to improve asset uptime and maximize plant throughput.
About ERP VAR
Established in 2012 and headquartered in Orange County, CA, ERPVAR represents the collective expertise of Sage 100cloud, Sage 300cloud, Sage Intacct, Microsoft Dynamics, Acumatica, and QuickBooks Enterprise integrated software vendors (ISVs) combined with the expertise of local implementation ERP consultants. These local ERP consultants provide end-users with a thorough needs analysis to determine which ERP software functionality is required to address their unique needs.
About UBIX
UBIX offers a cognitive, AI-on-Demand platform that empowers users of all skill levels to develop and deploy open-source, big, fast data architecture and data science pipelines faster and better than ever. Our patented data shaping, and patent-pending learning engine are trained by each input, interaction, and outcome, growing in knowledge and impact over time. Together, we improve productivity, creativity, eliminate errors, support governance, and ultimately accelerate time to value. UBIX is privately funded and based in Orange County, CA. For more information, visit http://www.ubixlabs.com.
