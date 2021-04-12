SAN FRANCISCO, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading cryptocurrency forensics firm AnChain.AI today announced a collaboration with University of California, Berkeley Blockchain Xcelerator, integrating AnChain.AI's cryptocurrency forensics and investigation training into its curriculum.
"We are excited to contribute our experience in the virtual asset economy to the outstanding students and faculty at UC Berkeley, one of the nation's leading public universities." Said Victor Fang, Ph.D., CEO & Co-Founder of AnChain.AI. "It is a privilege to prepare the tech leaders and entrepreneurs of tomorrow for the growing, trillion-dollar cryptocurrency ecosystem."
The 2021 cryptocurrency market boom has spurred finance and tech giants to action, generating over 1400% growth totalling $2.34 Billion in options investment, and attracting hundreds of millions of dollars in venture capital from stalwarts of the financial industry. As blockchain technologies become an integral part of the technology industry, education on the subject has come into increasingly high demand.
AnChain.AI has been at the forefront of the growing virtual asset economy, securing hundreds of millions of daily transactions with its AI-powered Blockchain Ecosystem Intelligence, and enhancing the security, AML/CFT, and compliance efforts of financial service industry pillars like Amber Group, FalconX, BlueHelix, Paretone Capital and more.
AnChain.AI will provide free access to its software and educational programs, enabling UC Berkeley students and researchers to gain hands-on experience with investigative tools leveraged by industry leaders, law enforcement offices, and global regulators. Students seeking to enter the cryptocurrency space will also have access to AnChain.AI's Blockchain Investigation Certification program, proving their capabilities in leading real world cyber-crime cryptocurrency investigative and forensics efforts.
Jocelyn Weber, director at the UC Berkeley Sutardja Center for Entrepreneurship & Technology X-Labs in Berkeley Engineering and at the Berkeley Blockchain Xcelerator, explained the partnership, saying, "Our work with AnChain.AI over the past 2 years has demonstrated the potential of their technology in educating our community. We strive to expose our students to the tools and skills they will need to enter this space and immediately start making significant contributions — which is why improving their knowledge with tools such as AnChain.AI's CISO will be an important part of our curriculum development."
The newly-designed curriculum, led by Steven Yang and Francesco Piccoli, is based on the AnChain.AI team's ongoing collaborations with global law enforcement agencies and leading cybersecurity firms. It addresses critical security and regulatory issues faced by a constantly-evolving industry. Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) now face unprecedented regulatory scrutiny from international government bodies like OFAC, FinCEN, MAS in Singapore and 5AML Directive in EU, with BitPay and BitGo paying out hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines for facilitating illicit transactions.
Through this collaboration, both AnChain.AI and UC Berkeley seek to proactively prepare the innovators of tomorrow for the rigors of a blockchain-powered economy, building the foundation for a safer, more transparent, virtual asset ecosystem for all.
About Berkeley Blockchain Xcelerator at UC Berkeley
UC Berkeley is a top public university, recently ranked #4 in the world by US News, with a renowned history in cryptography, computer science, economics, law and policy. The Berkeley Blockchain Xcelerator is a the newest effort by Blockchain at Berkeley, Haas School of Business and Sutardja Center for Entrepreneurship & Technology in Berkeley Engineering, and was launched in 2019 to leverage the groundswell of blockchain activity on UC Berkeley's campus, inviting entrepreneurs and scholars into Berkeley's tremendous ecosystem. The Xcelerator provides non-dilutive support for selected teams, with access to resources both on and off campus and an unparalleled network of mentors, partners and venture capital. Our motive is purely to advance technology, create new ventures, and support researchers. Our mission is to provide education and opportunity creation to our students and the entrepreneurs and scholars who join us. https://www.xcelerator.berkeley.edu
About AnChain.AI
AnChain.AI is an AI-powered intelligence enhancing blockchain security, risk, and compliance strategies founded in 2018 by cybersecurity and enterprise software veterans from FireEye, Mandiant, and McAfee. Backed by Silicon Valley and Wall Street VCs Amino and SIG and selected in the Berkeley Blockchain Xcelerator.
AnChain.AI is trusted by leading crypto exchanges, blockchains, enterprise blockchains, DApps, and DeFi companies. Featured in CBS News, MIT Tech Review, Coindesk, and DEFCON. Trusted by 100+ customers from over 10+ countries, our risk API engine secures $10 million of daily crypto transactions. https://www.anchain.ai/
