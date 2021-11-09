RENO, Nev., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UC Won, LLC is pleased to announce that Baseload Capital, located in Stockholm Sweden has taken an interest in future potential projects with the RenewGeo thermal storage technology being developed in Northern Nevada.
Jesper Jolma, Investment Manager with Baseload Capital, said, "We are working with several developers within the geothermal field such as Mark Hauenstein and his RenewGeo project and are strong supporters of new innovative technologies within the geothermal industry."
Although UC Won has already secured private funding for testing, along with a commitment from a cryptominer to purchase all the carbon free power that can be created, Baseload Capital's potential interest could not come at a better time.
Mark Hauenstein, managing partner at UC Won, said, "Our sole focus is on developing a new technology and we need as much support as possible from those concerned about carbon emissions and climate change. Baseload Capital understands what we are doing and can bring financial expertise when it comes time to scale."
Baseload Capital is a specialized investment entity that funds the deployment of heat power worldwide. They recently established a US subsidiary and acquired several land leases in the state of Nevada. Baseload is currently evaluating these sites with the ambition of building geothermal power plants.
UC Won, LLC is a Nevada limited liability company, founded in 2012 to create and manage a portfolio of intellectual properties focused on energy related technologies that are aligned with long term sustainable environmental goals.
RenewGeo is unique as the leading innovator in the area of solar thermal storage. RenewGeo is the one of the few known technologies that has the potential to use solar heat to create reliable baseload power from large scale, in-ground thermal storage. Testing in Nevada is scheduled to start as soon at the Nevada NDEP issues its temporary permit.
