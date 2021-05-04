SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Uila Inc., the Application-centric Performance & Cyber Threat Analytics company for the Hybrid Enterprise, today announced its new innovation on VDI/EUC Monitoring. With the new ability to measure and report critical VDI metrics from VMware Horizon and Uila's built-in Deep Packet Inspection, Uila can isolate any service disruptions for VDI/EUC users, without the use of any agents. With this ability of Digital experience monitoring at scale, desktop teams can boost their productivity with much-needed insight into VDI deployments supporting today's remote workforce, and without the stress and costs of rolling out and managing cumbersome agents.
"In this 'next normal', with enterprise organizations deploying VDI at a feverish pace to support their dispersed workforce, our goal at Uila is to provide a new approach to Digital Experience monitoring and troubleshooting of the critical virtual desktop infrastructure, that most organizations have come to rely upon," said Chia-chee Kuan, Founder and CEO for Uila. "Our solution proactively catch issues before real users are impacted, by measuring all the way from the user logon process to applications itself and the dependencies that make up the VDI infrastructure. As VDI in general has evolved especially since last year, so should the tools that manage it, and with our agentless approach, DPI-based application classification/transaction analysis, and guidance on resource rightsizing, desktop administrators are now in an ideal place to troubleshoot more effectively and empower the virtual workforce."
The new critical VDI metrics measured in real-time by Uila include:
- Application Discovery and Usage: Built-in classification of Application traffic from VDI desktop as a client connects to application servers (e.g. Zoom, ERP, Databases, EHR, etc.)
- VDI Desktop Session distribution (Active, Idle, Disconnected states)
- Protocol distribution (PCOIP, Blast Extreme & RDS)
- Blast and PCOIP RX and TX Packet Loss, Round-Trip Time, User session latency, bandwidth, etc.
- Logon duration, including individual stages like broker duration, agent duration, app launch duration, etc.
- Windows Desktop Process information
With this new update, Uila continues to maintain its industry leadership in the world of full-stack monitoring for any environment with its unmatched agentless, application-centric and automated approach. In an earlier announcement, Uila introduced the industry's first automated end-to-end visibility into the different tiers of the entire VDI environment, including thin clients, VDI desktops, as well as critical VDI infrastructure components such as the Connection server, Domain Controller, etc. This allows desktop teams to find faster time to value and get the best end-user experience from any device.
This new capability will be available as part of Uila's solution in 2 weeks and IT teams can put this capability to the test by signing up for a complimentary trial from https://www.uila.com/uila-free-trial.
About Uila
Uila provides Performance and Cyber Threat Analytics, in a single pane of glass to help resolve complex IT disruptions for Enterprise IT. With Uila, IT teams can visualize application workload dependencies across cloud platforms, rightsize infrastructure resources, troubleshoot disruptions for any onsite or remote VDI user due to application/network/infrastructure challenges and plan workload migration strategies for Cloud deployments. And most importantly, this is done without any agents. Uila also allows security teams to combat advanced cyber threats, by providing comprehensive application-centric insights into cyber threats & Data Exfiltration activities. Organizations use Uila to align themselves with their IT teams & cut MTTR from days to minutes to keep the end-user experience at peak performance & secure at all times across cloud boundaries.
Media Contact
Dilip Advani, Uila Inc., +1 408 916 1943, dilip.advani@uila.com
SOURCE Uila Inc.