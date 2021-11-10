LONDON, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CBDOILGB Ltd, a London-based provider of hemp CBD oil isolate products, now offers ecommerce customers the opportunity to purchase with Centric Swap (CNS). The company incorporated CNS payments via CoinPayments, an ecommerce crypto payment service that began supporting CNS last month.
"We believe in Centric's mission to create a truly global, borderless, and non-volatile currency. We are glad to introduce CBDOILGB customers to Centric's onboard token, Centric Swap (CNS)," said a representative from CBDOILGB.
According to the company's website, CBDOILGB products are non-GMO, certified cGMP (compliant with current Good Manufacturing Practices), and "proven with third-party testing." The company said the source hemp is grown, formulated and processed entirely by a CBD isolate processing company in Colorado, USA, and all products are 100% THC-free, and non-psychoactive.
Tommy Butcher, COO of Centric said, "It's our pleasure to welcome CBDOILGB and their customers to Centric."
Butcher said he expects the recent integration with CoinPayments—which prompted CBDOILGB to accept Centric—"will enable businesses of different sizes, and across multiple industries to engage in the growing global Centric economy."
About Centric
Centric was conceived with the vision of one day replacing traditional fiat currencies. Blockchain technology will enable a more transparent world and we believe our innovative approach to achieving widespread adoption long-term sets Centric apart from other cryptocurrencies today.
We believe the largest obstacle to the mass adoption of cryptocurrencies is price volatility. Cryptocurrencies, unlike fiat currencies, do not have a central bank to implement monetary policy focused on stabilizing purchasing power. Thus, changes in demand induce massive price fluctuations. The decentralized model to price discovery has made most existing cryptocurrencies nothing more than stocks or commodities, valued on psychology, traded on unregulated stock markets, and susceptible to manipulation. The lack of price stability has prevented credit and debt markets from forming because volatility incurs a premium.
While the rest of the industry focuses on transaction throughput and smart contracts, we focus on solving price stability to realize the economic capabilities that the blockchain enables.
About CBDOILGB
CBDOILGB Ltd is the UK's leading provider of the highest quality grade hemp CBD oil isolate products that are non-GMO, cGMP certified, and proven through third-party testing. Our commitment to quality, purity and the strength of our product is unparalleled. We have made it our life's work to offer our customers the best CBD isolate products that are 100% THC-free, all grown, formulated, and processed entirely by our CBD isolate processing company in the state of Colorado.
With a UK head office nestled in the medical and health hub of London's Harley Street, CBDOILGB is the UK's largest and most trusted CBD oil isolate brand which reaches across the world. From Paris to Vienna, Los Angeles to Australia, our brand of CBD isolates, tinctures, and oils have gained customer confidence for its quality and purity.
CBDOILGB promotes a culture of clean and sustainable agriculture, water conservation, and the cultivation of non-GMO, all-natural crops. We employ the best farming practice, expertise, and proprietary strains from which all of our products are derived and handcrafted to the most exacting standards for our customers.
At CBDOILGB, we bring to market the purest and safest hemp CBD products on the planet, free of pesticides, phthalates, parabens, additives, and preservatives.
