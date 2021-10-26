Research and Markets Logo

DUBLIN, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UK e-fulfilment: Market Insight Report 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report covers development and growth of the market since 2015 and provides forecasts up to 2024.

As internet shopping continues to grow, so the fulfilment of its orders continues to be a growth market - in contrast to the maturity of many segments of the logistics industry.

We quantify the e-fulfilment market size and historical growth rates, while reviewing key factors behind these figures.

We also carry out an in-depth analysis of the relevant drivers of industry growth - including the macroeconomic environment, internet retail sales, basket sizes, returns rates, the level of cross-border shopping and logistics supplier innovation.

This market covers the provision of fulfilment services to UK internet retailers.

  • It includes both pure play on-line and multi-channel / store-based retailers.
  • It also includes both outsourced fulfilment and fulfilment activities carried out by the retailer

It includes:

  • Description of trends in the market such as warehouse price increases, development of systems and robotics
  • Analysis of market drivers, which form the basis for our forecasts
  • Profiles of a wide range of e-fulfilment providers

Key Topics Covered:

  • About this report
  • What does the report contain?
  • Who is it useful for?
  • What are the sources and methodology?
  • Summary
  • Market context and trends
  • Competitive landscape
  • Outlook

Table of Exhibits

  • Overview of e-fulfilment services
  • e-fulfilment market segments
  • Amazon warehouse robots
  • UK e-retail spending: value as % of all retailing / £bn, 2012-17 %
  • Average basket value, 2012-2017 (£)
  • Average basket value by product type (£), 2017

