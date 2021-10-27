KYIV, Ukraine and BOSTON, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Escher, the global leader transforming postal operators and couriers, is pleased to announce the company has been selected as a partner by Ukrposhta (Ukraine Post) for the rollout of a nationwide digital transformation project. This partnership will see Ukrposhta implement Escher's purpose-built Riposte platform and supporting business applications across its retail network to streamline operations and improve the customer experience.
Ukrposhta is the nation's primary postal service provider. It boasts a network of 11,000 post offices, employs 65,000 people, offers more than 50 products and services, and operates a fleet of over 3,500 vehicles.
Connecting over 44 million citizens across a country as large and diversely populated as Ukraine is no small feat. A largely rural population, combined with varying levels of connectivity across the country, a surge in ecommerce activity, and increased customer expectations for speed and convenience has only complicated this challenge. Ukrposhta knew that a complete digital transformation was required to take its postal and retail operations to the next level.
Leveraging Escher's core platform, Riposte, as well as the Riposte Application for Counter and Mobile, Ukrposhta plans to seamlessly connect all customer engagement points across its retail network, automate many tasks and processes, gain real-time insights, streamline and improve retail operations, and reduce costs, while ensuring the highest level of service for its customers.
"This is a big step for Ukrposhta. But the step is even bigger for the whole country, because for the first time in history we will be able to talk about accessibility of digital postal and banking services for 100% of people in our country," explained Igor Smelyansky, CEO, Ukrposhta.
"Ukrposhta is taking all the right steps to position itself for continued success and we are honored to be a part of their transformation," said Brody Buhler, CEO, Escher. "This program will transform Ukrposhta, giving them far greater efficiencies, lower costs, increased revenue, while offering greater convenience and more digital services to their customers. We're excited to help Ukrposhta benefit from the growth in ecommerce and support their first and last mile transformation."
About Ukrposhta
Ukrposhta is the only national postal operator in Ukraine. Put simply, it's the country's main postal service. With over 11,000 post offices that cover 100% of the localities in Ukraine, Ukrposhta has the largest network in the country. Our business is mail, logistics, finance and trade. We provide more than 50 different services for individuals and business clients. Learn more at https://www.ukrposhta.ua/en
About Escher
Escher powers the world's first and last mile deliveries, helping Posts connect nearly 1 billion consumers with global ecommerce networks. Postal operators rely on Escher to deliver an enhanced retail and digital customer experience, to activate new revenue streams, and to realize new delivery economics. Learn more at http://www.eschergroup.com
