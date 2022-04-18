Power management company Eaton announced today its Tripp Lite by Eaton business has introduced a convenient way to bring messaging to an audience while promoting a safer, cleaner and healthier environment for working and learning.
CHICAGO, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The new heavy-duty mobile carts accommodate TVs, monitors, digital whiteboards and interactive touchscreens up to 120 inches and are certified to meet UL/cUL 1678 safety standards. As a part of the Safe-IT™ collection of antimicrobial products, the carts have antimicrobial handles that help resist the growth of bacteria, viruses, fungi, mold and mildew. This antimicrobial protection promotes cleanliness in settings where the carts are shared, including healthcare facilities, office buildings and schools.
There are two Safe-IT heavy-duty carts:
- Cart for 37- to 70-inch displays (DMCS3770AMUL) has a maximum weight capacity of 154 pounds and supports portrait and landscape viewing.
- Cart for 70- to 120-inch displays (DMCS70120AMUL) has a maximum weight capacity of 264 pounds and supports landscape viewing.
The display height is adjustable, and convenient markings on the carts indicate the distance from the floor to the center of the screen. Tilt adjustments help reduce glare. To accommodate peripherals, the carts have an upper shelf for a webcam or small projector and a lower shelf for a laptop or audio/video equipment. Cable covers provide an uncluttered, professional look.
"Bringing your message to your audience is vital in every industry," said Karenann Brow, Director of Product Marketing for Surge, Power Strips and Display Mounts. "The new heavy-duty carts accommodate large displays, including interactive touchscreens, and provide a way to move them safely and conveniently. The UL certification and antimicrobial protection promote safety, cleanliness and peace of mind."
Key Features of Safe-IT Heavy-Duty Mobile Carts with UL Certification and Antimicrobial Protection
- Carts support flat or curved displays up to 120 inches and 264 pounds
- Carts are certified to meet UL/cUL 1678 safety standards
- Handles have antimicrobial protection to help resist the growth of bacteria, viruses, fungi, mold and mildew
- Locking swivel casters provide smooth rolling
- VESA-compliant brackets provide no-hassle display mounting
Eaton's Tripp Lite business provides industry-leading digital infrastructure solutions for consumers and IT customers worldwide, including cables and connectivity, charging solutions, mounts, carts, server racks, cooling, KVMs, UPS systems, PDUs and surge protectors. Learn more at tripplite.com.
Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to improving the quality of life and protecting the environment for people everywhere. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power ─ today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we're accelerating the planet's transition to renewable energy, helping to solve the world's most urgent power management challenges, and doing what's best for our stakeholders and all of society.
Founded in 1911, Eaton has been listed on the NYSE for nearly a century. We reported revenues of $19.6 billion in 2021 and serve customers in more than 170 countries. For more information, visit http://www.eaton.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
