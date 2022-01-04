NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO NOON EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern and northwest New Jersey and east central, northeast and southeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 7 AM to noon EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&