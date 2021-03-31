UL Logo (PRNewsFoto/UL)

 By UL

NORTHBROOK, Ill., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a notification from UL that the communications cable identified below may pose a fire hazard. The communications cable does not comply with UL's Safety Standards and is not authorized to bear the UL Mark for the United States or Canada.

Name of Product: Claritronix Cabling Solutions, Type CMR Cable

Hazard:  The communications cable does not meet the flammability requirements of the safety standard which may cause an increased risk of fire.

Remedy: UL recommends that this cable not be used and removed from service.

Identification on the Cable: The surface of the cable jacket displays the following description:  CLARITRONIXtm VERIFIED (ETL) UTP CAT. 5E 350 MHZ TO TIA/EIA 568-B.2 E309496 (UL) OR C(UL) CMR ROHS 24AWG 4P ZONE/DEVICE A B C D E 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 JACK 1 2 3 4 5 6 0982FT

Identification on the Box: 

CLARITRONIX CABLING SOLUTIONS

High Performance LAN Cable

Cat5e 4Pair/24AWG Tested to 350MHZ

Part No: CAT5E-1000-YL-NST

UL and cUL Marks on Box:                  

Photographs:

Known to be distributed bywww.summitsource.com  and may have been sold by others.

Release No. 20PN-32

 

