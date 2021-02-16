FISHERS, Ind., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ultimate Technologies Group, an advanced commercial virtual collaboration and communication audio-visual technology company that services global enterprise and local clients, announced today its plans for growth.
"We have officially moved into our new home in the Fishers Technology Park," said Ultimate Technologies Group President, Will O'Brien. "The move back to Fishers is in part related to our significant expansion related to our focus on helping companies evolve their conference room and work from home technology to a new hybrid model that will result as some of their employees return to work and some decide to continue working from home.
An example of this is Ultimate's new contract with an Indiana-based manufacturer, which will add about 25 jobs in Fishers by 2022. Ultimate will be supplying communication technology in 4,000 conference rooms across the globe for this company.
"Ultimate Technologies is another success story we're happy to share from Fishers," said Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness. "Just a few years ago they were a new start-up company in Launch Fishers. The team that Will has assembled and the growth they will experience over the next several years is a testament to the entrepreneurial spirit here in Fishers."
"Ultimate Technologies Group is currently helping companies develop technology plans for the inevitable hybrid workforce that all companies will soon have," according to O'Brien. "Prior to Covid, employers mostly had an office-based workforce. Right now, most of those employees are working remotely. Recent data from the Gensler Research Institute suggests that most employees (70%) want to be back in the office the majority of their week, while only 12% want to work from home full-time. Companies need help planning for the technology implications of having a hybrid workforce, where some employees are in the conference room, and others are working from home. Employees and customers expect a better experience now that they are power users of Microsoft Teams and Zoom."
About Ultimate Technologies Group
Ultimate Technologies Group services global enterprise and local clients with its advanced virtual collaboration and communication audio-visual technology in conference rooms and other settings. It provides this technology as companies look to build new offices, standardize their approach to this technology across multiple sites, or prepare for the current changes to their workforce.
