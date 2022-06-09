Maximizing vertical space helps manufacturers add capacity without costly facility expansions
ROSEVILLE, Mich., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new partnership between Ultimation Industries LLC and Netherlands-based Qimarox will help manufacturers and distributors move totes, cartons and pallets from one level to another while maximizing the vertical space in their facilities. Ultimation is the leading direct-to-consumer conveyor manufacturer serving the automotive, food processing, vertical farming, heavy equipment, warehousing, fulfillment and delivery industries. Qimarox is a leading manufacturer of components for material handling systems specializing in vertical sorters and conveyors.
"Manufacturers and distributors who are growing need cost-effective ways to get more productivity out of their existing facilities," said Richard Canny, president of Ultimation Industries. "Better utilization of vertical space through lifters and overhead conveyor systems is an affordable, effective solution that can be deployed relatively quickly."
Ultimation is now part of the Qimarox System Partner network for the Americas and can design, build and install lifting solutions that integrate with existing material handling systems. Qimarox specializes in material handling systems that combine high performance with low costs. Their modular designs offer quick and easy installation and modification, with multifunctionality to complete a variety of different tasks. Qimarox solutions are also durable, requiring little maintenance and a high degree of operational availability.
Ultimation offers Qimarox lifters with a variety of carrier capabilities to handle multiple load weights and sizes:
- ProRunner MK1 is a "discontinuous" vertical lifter because it moves from one level to another, stops, unloads and then returns. It can move cartons, tote boxes, trays, crates, boxes or bags weighing up to 160 pounds. The floor-mounted, self-supporting system requires no additional civil or integration engineering. The MK1 can achieve up to 360 cycles per hour to support high-volume distribution center conveyor process speeds. It has a small footprint that will fit into even the tightest layout.
- ProRunner MK5 is a continuous vertical conveyor which can handle the needs of high-volume distribution centers. Due to its standardized modular design, the ProRunner MK5 is affordable and can achieve faster lead times than many custom engineering vertical conveyor solutions. Each carrier can handle 200 products per hour with the option to add up to 9 additional carriers to achieve 2,000 products per hour capacity. This unit is suitable for ascending and descending product flows at full load and has carriage sizes from 10″ x 10″ up to approximately 24″x 24″. The ProRunner MK5 can be paired with an optional gravity or MDR roller conveyor for infeed and outfeed.
- Pallet Lift Prorunner MK9 is a very compact, space-efficient pallet or vertical conveyor lifter. The carriage can be equipped with a gravity roller conveyor or motor drive roller conveyor. Its 3,300-pounds weight capacity can handle pallets, racks, large cartons for appliances, vertical farming trays and other heavy and large loads. Cycle times are 60 cycles per hour or faster, depending on load and elevation change. It can be paired with an optional CDLR or powered MDR roller conveyor for infeed and outfeed.
- Pallet Lift Prorunner MK10 moves pallets and other large and heavy loads that would otherwise require the design and build of a custom automation solution. This heavy-duty vertical conveyor lifter can handle loads of up to 4,400 pounds and can be used for pallets, racks, large cartons for appliances, vertical farming trays and other heavy and large loads. Cycle times are 60 cycles per hour or faster depending on load and elevation change. It can be paired with an optional CDLR or powered MDR roller conveyor for infeed and outfeed.
Watch a simulation of Qimarox lift conveyors in action in this video.
Qimarox recently introduced two new modules to the ProRunner family, both of which are available through Ultimation:
- ProRunner 12 is a new high-speed, precision vertical reciprocating conveyor (VRC) that can move automated guided vehicles (AGV) to different levels. It can lift 440-660 lbs. at vertical speeds of nearly 4 to 6.5 feet per second, depending on load size.
- ProRunner 15 combines the best of the PR1 and PR5 modules. While the PR1 can be used as a movable PR5 infeed conveyor for emptying of all buffering levels with the same conveyor, it needs a PR sorter for high-speed sorting in a vertical buffering system. The PR15 is simpler option for emptying buffer lanes in batch mode and reduces component costs more than 50% compared to PR MK5 Sorter for a typical five-level buffer system.
"With the incorporation of Ultimation to the Qimarox System Partner network, we are strengthening our presence in the American markets. Ultimation's capability to deliver turnkey solutions with both standardized as well customized components, results in extremely added value to end users ensuring always the best automation solution for their process challenges," said Pieter Hannessen, owner of Qimarox.
Qimarox and Ultimation are members of Rolling On Interroll® (ROI), a network of strategic partners through global material handling leader Interroll®. "Partnering with Qimarox was a natural fit because we were already using their lifters as part of a custom conveyor and materials handling system for the world's largest indoor vertical farming facility," said Canny.
For more information about the various types of conveyors and conveyor systems, visit https://www.ultimationinc.com/.
About Ultimation:
Ultimation Industries, LLC is the leading direct-to-consumer conveyor manufacturer serving the automotive, food processing, vertical farming, heavy equipment, warehousing, fulfillment and delivery industries. The company offers a line of proprietary automation systems and is also the largest integrator of Jervis Webb Conveyor Systems. Ultimation's e-commerce channel sells Ultimation, Interroll, Itoh Denki, Jervis Webb, and a wide range of other conveyor equipment. Ultimation was named a 2022 Michigan 50 Companies to Watch by Michigan Celebrates Small Business. In 2020, Ultimation was recognized as one of Inc.5000's fastest growing private companies in America. Visit https://www.ultimationinc.com/ for the latest product information and news about Ultimation.
Media Contact
Nancy Sarpolis, Ultimation Industries, 1 2482195651, nancy@scgmich.com
SOURCE Ultimation Industries